A Tommy Robinson fanboy got A.I. to generate a statue of him and it’s so funny, we’d crowdfund it ourselves

In a genuinely surprising move, Jeremy Hunt began his budget speech with a promise to earmark a million pounds to have a monument erected to the Muslims who fought with the allies during the two World Wars.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has begun delivering the budget in the Commons. First, £1 million has been allocated to a memorial that will honour the Muslims who fought in the two world wars.https://t.co/zmSW0HJHUy Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/AgHQkQvv4c — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 6, 2024

It went as well as you’d expect with the usual suspects.

One man, who frequently posts far-right memes and comments, decided to call for another monument – to Tommy Robinson.

A.I. has obviously seen that statue of Cristiano Ronaldo and assumed it’s a benchmark.

It provided some much-needed entertainment, with these comments hilariously capturing the mood.

1.

Who the the hell is Torny Romion? pic.twitter.com/CpOcdCsUoJ — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 8, 2024

2.

Not sure he’ll want to be brown tho, Kevin pic.twitter.com/GE0Ij2709Z — David Desi Pub Dason (@DavidJesudason) March 8, 2024

3.

Further indignity heaped on Billy Bragg. https://t.co/jbtBUp4Mnf — Jozef Koztelo (@jokers_tailor) March 9, 2024

4.

Only if we can then donate it to Saudi as a warning against stupid people. https://t.co/0lYF1u4EKq — Paul Singh (@Paul1Singh) March 9, 2024

5.

Yes but only if it’s this one specifically for our Tormy Romion https://t.co/hovvkp81bC pic.twitter.com/LctqhT3TWj — yelsey (@_morningkel) March 9, 2024

6.

Is he dead? https://t.co/aF8tvTBRxo — GET TORIES DONE – GENERAL ELECTION NOW! (@snb19692) March 8, 2024

7.

Good on this fella for making more accessible, gender neutral toilets https://t.co/NVCrru0Y7I — Charlie Brock (@Charli3brock) March 9, 2024

8.

Who wants a statue of Chesney from Coronation Street? https://t.co/4kHtxtVphG pic.twitter.com/tk74H9AFfA — Dli O’Doir (@dli_odoir) March 9, 2024

9.

I think Stephen Yaxley is a massive bell end, but I’d chip in for this one, it’s possibly worse than that Ronaldo statue https://t.co/oWNB4upwUr — Kevin Marston (@marstonworld) March 8, 2024

10.

11.

He sounds an exemplary member of society, we should definitely have a statue of him pic.twitter.com/nvA8hwmEUX — Lainie (@ElaineWharton1) March 8, 2024

Harsh, but probably fair.

I don’t believe everyone should be allowed to use the internet https://t.co/iUgUNCa7fI — remand chic (@our_jesse) March 8, 2024

Image Kevin Redmond