Twitter funny

A Tommy Robinson fanboy got A.I. to generate a statue of him and it’s so funny, we’d crowdfund it ourselves

Poke Staff. Updated March 11th, 2024

In a genuinely surprising move, Jeremy Hunt began his budget speech with a promise to earmark a million pounds to have a monument erected to the Muslims who fought with the allies during the two World Wars.

It went as well as you’d expect with the usual suspects.

@LozzaFox At last. A statue we can desecrate.

One man, who frequently posts far-right memes and comments, decided to call for another monument – to Tommy Robinson.

@KevinRedmo84731 I want to raise fund’s for a statue to Tommy whose in? With a very bad AI generated statue that vaguely looks like TR, has the tie buttoned to the short and has odd letters on the plinth that seem to say Torny Roxylon

A.I. has obviously seen that statue of Cristiano Ronaldo and assumed it’s a benchmark.

It provided some much-needed entertainment, with these comments hilariously capturing the mood.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Harsh, but probably fair.

READ MORE

Someone’s selling eggs next to that Thatcher statue and everyone made the same yolk

Image Kevin Redmond