A Tommy Robinson fanboy got A.I. to generate a statue of him and it’s so funny, we’d crowdfund it ourselves
In a genuinely surprising move, Jeremy Hunt began his budget speech with a promise to earmark a million pounds to have a monument erected to the Muslims who fought with the allies during the two World Wars.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has begun delivering the budget in the Commons.
First, £1 million has been allocated to a memorial that will honour the Muslims who fought in the two world wars.https://t.co/zmSW0HJHUy
Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/AgHQkQvv4c
— Sky News (@SkyNews) March 6, 2024
It went as well as you’d expect with the usual suspects.
One man, who frequently posts far-right memes and comments, decided to call for another monument – to Tommy Robinson.
A.I. has obviously seen that statue of Cristiano Ronaldo and assumed it’s a benchmark.
It provided some much-needed entertainment, with these comments hilariously capturing the mood.
1.
Who the the hell is Torny Romion? pic.twitter.com/CpOcdCsUoJ
— Otto English (@Otto_English) March 8, 2024
2.
Not sure he’ll want to be brown tho, Kevin pic.twitter.com/GE0Ij2709Z
— David Desi Pub Dason (@DavidJesudason) March 8, 2024
3.
Further indignity heaped on Billy Bragg. https://t.co/jbtBUp4Mnf
— Jozef Koztelo (@jokers_tailor) March 9, 2024
4.
Only if we can then donate it to Saudi as a warning against stupid people. https://t.co/0lYF1u4EKq
— Paul Singh (@Paul1Singh) March 9, 2024
5.
Yes but only if it’s this one specifically for our Tormy Romion https://t.co/hovvkp81bC pic.twitter.com/LctqhT3TWj
— yelsey (@_morningkel) March 9, 2024
6.
Is he dead? https://t.co/aF8tvTBRxo
— GET TORIES DONE – GENERAL ELECTION NOW! (@snb19692) March 8, 2024
7.
Good on this fella for making more accessible, gender neutral toilets https://t.co/NVCrru0Y7I
— Charlie Brock (@Charli3brock) March 9, 2024
8.
Who wants a statue of Chesney from Coronation Street? https://t.co/4kHtxtVphG pic.twitter.com/tk74H9AFfA
— Dli O’Doir (@dli_odoir) March 9, 2024
9.
I think Stephen Yaxley is a massive bell end, but I’d chip in for this one, it’s possibly worse than that Ronaldo statue https://t.co/oWNB4upwUr
— Kevin Marston (@marstonworld) March 8, 2024
10.
There's a whole park with statues of @TRobinsonNewEra https://t.co/jNlTEgZ5KT pic.twitter.com/kWrqbD479u
— jodie (@puddymcpud) March 8, 2024
11.
He sounds an exemplary member of society, we should definitely have a statue of him pic.twitter.com/nvA8hwmEUX
— Lainie (@ElaineWharton1) March 8, 2024
Harsh, but probably fair.
I don’t believe everyone should be allowed to use the internet https://t.co/iUgUNCa7fI
— remand chic (@our_jesse) March 8, 2024
