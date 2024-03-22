People have been sharing the insults they’ll never forget – 17 most memorable slap downs
There are insults and there are insults, and then there are the magnificently inventive and excoriating takedowns that you’ll never forget. Especially if they’re aimed at you.
We mention this after @buffys went viral with this question over on Twitter.
what’s an insult you’ll never forget?
And these 17 magnificent slap downs were all from the very top drawer.
any scene of the criminal minds ladies humbling men but i think about this one daily pic.twitter.com/0ZY6Q7yE83 https://t.co/vpBsJ55hXM
“you righteous reckless twitchy little man” i giggled pic.twitter.com/EE2cNcE1dD https://t.co/TzqBNkeRMz
when Carrie tried to convince Aidan that she wanted to wear her engagement ring as a necklace rather than on her finger because then it was “closer to her heart” https://t.co/W5WFgP9Dgu pic.twitter.com/MFCaIK2QYJ
