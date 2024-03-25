Eric Trump complained that people were laughing at him and it’s the most satisfying self-own you’ll watch this week

US donald trump eric trump Fox News

Spare a thought – kind of – for Eric Trump who has come out fighting against the $454m fraudulent property valuations judgement against his father, Donald Trump.

The former president’s family and their businesses have been told by a court to come up with a bond for almost half a billion dollars – if they fail to meet today’s deadline the process of seizing his properties could begin – and here’s what Trump’s second son had to tell Fox News.

Eric Trump: Every single person when I came to them saying can I get a half billion dollar bond.. Maria, they were laughing. They were laughing. pic.twitter.com/0yX20Dz4P8 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 24, 2024

Well, they’re definitely laughing, just maybe not – some people suggested – for the reasons Eric thought they were.

I don’t think he understands this is a hilarious self own https://t.co/afUsCQneOE — Luke Beasley (@lukepbeasley) March 25, 2024

Guess what Eric? We’re laughing too! — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) March 24, 2024

“Hi, we’re some of the most notorious deadbeats on the planet.” “Can I have a bond to stay a judgment that found us liable for defrauding our lenders for decades?” “Why are you laughing?” — Darren Kaplan (@DarrenKaplan) March 24, 2024

How can he be so sure they weren’t just laughing at him generally? https://t.co/ZSwPg8VZ6n — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 24, 2024

They wouldn’t have laughed at real

Billionaires. — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) March 24, 2024

“Sure, I had just accidentally glued my head to my shoulder but that wasn’t the reason they were laughing, Maria.” https://t.co/qcUxGEa9Bn — Conspiratorial Templates (@mynamehear) March 24, 2024

Eric acting like no one ever laughed at him and his dad before. — Rebekah, Caffeinated Crone ☕️ (@RebekahWriter) March 24, 2024

Laughing? Not hugging him with tears in their eyes this time? https://t.co/gAPAqTavcV — Diane Bernaerts (@DianeBernaerts) March 24, 2024

As they should https://t.co/DDpwauGwgC — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) March 24, 2024

READ MORE

Donald Trump’s double golf triumph prompted no end of mockery but Joe Biden said it best

Source @Acyn Guardian