Eric Trump complained that people were laughing at him and it’s the most satisfying self-own you’ll watch this week

Poke Staff. Updated March 25th, 2024

Spare a thought – kind of – for Eric Trump who has come out fighting against the $454m fraudulent property valuations judgement against his father, Donald Trump.

The former president’s family and their businesses have been told by a court to come up with a bond for almost half a billion dollars – if they fail to meet today’s deadline the process of seizing his properties could begin – and here’s what Trump’s second son had to tell Fox News.

Well, they’re definitely laughing, just maybe not – some people suggested – for the reasons Eric thought they were.

Source @Acyn Guardian