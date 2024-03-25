US donald trump eric trump Fox News
Eric Trump complained that people were laughing at him and it’s the most satisfying self-own you’ll watch this week
Spare a thought – kind of – for Eric Trump who has come out fighting against the $454m fraudulent property valuations judgement against his father, Donald Trump.
The former president’s family and their businesses have been told by a court to come up with a bond for almost half a billion dollars – if they fail to meet today’s deadline the process of seizing his properties could begin – and here’s what Trump’s second son had to tell Fox News.
Eric Trump: Every single person when I came to them saying can I get a half billion dollar bond.. Maria, they were laughing. They were laughing.
Well, they’re definitely laughing, just maybe not – some people suggested – for the reasons Eric thought they were.
I don't think he understands this is a hilarious self own
Guess what Eric? We’re laughing too!
Yes, Slow Eric. They were.
“Hi, we’re some of the most notorious deadbeats on the planet.”
“Can I have a bond to stay a judgment that found us liable for defrauding our lenders for decades?”
“Why are you laughing?”
How can he be so sure they weren't just laughing at him generally?
They wouldn’t have laughed at real
Billionaires.
"Sure, I had just accidentally glued my head to my shoulder but that wasn't the reason they were laughing, Maria."
Eric acting like no one ever laughed at him and his dad before.
Laughing? Not hugging him with tears in their eyes this time?
No worries, just ask this guy!
"I'm Really Rich!" #DonTheCon
As they should
So
