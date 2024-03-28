This hilarious ‘men writing women’ fail is surely a user’s guide how not to do this sort of thing … isn’t it?

Pics books fails

Literature is littered – littered, we tell you – with abdominal instances of men trying and abjectly failing to write convincing women characters.

So much so that there’s a Twitter account dedicated to it – @menwritewomen – and a subReddit devoted to nothing but (r/MenWritingWomen, since you ask).

But we’re not sure we’ve ever seen an example quite so jaw-dropping as this, an excerpt which went viral after it was shared by author @JessGraceWrites on Twitter.

And here it is again, just in case it’s tricky to see in full.

And we weren’t the only one who thought it was surely a guide how NOT to do it. Isn’t it?

This is so ridiculous. Is has to be something a woman wrote to parody how men write women. — pucci caligula (@AniiKas) March 21, 2024

I would like to believe that, but I've seen what guys actually believe — Jessica Grace Wright (@JessGraceWrites) March 21, 2024

Do what now? But kegels don't help with..? Wait, and milk?? Is she a new mom? And then she peed the..? And the tampon?? Like what, though? pic.twitter.com/4hAkrK2NHz — (@LisaGrouette) March 21, 2024

As someone literally procrastinating on their anatomy and physiology homework on Twitter, LOL — katie (@nonobow13) March 21, 2024

The implication that high heels can function as flat shoes if they break is my favorite part of this — Spencer Johnson ️‍ (@deathbymustelid) March 21, 2024

pic.twitter.com/Yg8XixEVKW — The Ends Justify the Memes (@LeftinMyHeart1) March 20, 2024

