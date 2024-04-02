One minute of Harry Hill on Time Team was just the pick me up we needed today

Entertainment Harry Hill

Back to work blues for many of us today (although it could have been worse, you could have been one of the many people working over the Bank Holiday weekend).

And what better pick me up can there be whichever boat you were in than this minute of the great Harry Hill on Channel 4’s Time Team from very possibly our favourite TV show of all time, TV Burp.

It was shared by @JamesAHogg2 who is a past master at posting this sort of thing (follow him here!)

I couldn’t find anything April Foolsy, so here’s Harry Hill taking the rise out of Time Team. Good morning. pic.twitter.com/fMhzv30SYz — James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) April 1, 2024

Bring back TV Burp (yes we know why that’s not going to happen).

Thanks for that — Stephen Cooper (@Stephen33354254) April 1, 2024

Never tire of this one ✅ — Norman David (@Smizzy777) April 1, 2024

This show was the highest pinnacle of TV and possibly our whole history — Tara Montane (@taratronic) April 2, 2024

And because it got us thinking about TV Burp …

It takes but 52 seconds to make Monday morning manageable. This is brilliant! pic.twitter.com/6VjGw1acSM — James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) July 10, 2023

READ MORE

This daughter’s magnificently brutal gotcha on her outraged mum just gets funnier and funnier

Source @JamesAHogg2