Entertainment Harry Hill

One minute of Harry Hill on Time Team was just the pick me up we needed today

Poke Staff. Updated April 2nd, 2024

Back to work blues for many of us today (although it could have been worse, you could have been one of the many people working over the Bank Holiday weekend).

And what better pick me up can there be whichever boat you were in than this minute of the great Harry Hill on Channel 4’s Time Team from very possibly our favourite TV show of all time, TV Burp.

It was shared by @JamesAHogg2 who is a past master at posting this sort of thing (follow him here!)

Bring back TV Burp (yes we know why that’s not going to happen).

And because it got us thinking about TV Burp …

Source @JamesAHogg2