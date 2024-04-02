US pranks

This daughter’s magnificently brutal gotcha on her outraged mum just gets funnier and funnier

Poke Staff. Updated April 2nd, 2024

In the April Fool’s hall of fame this is our absolutely new favourite. Until next year at least.

It’s a daughter who decided to have some fun at her mum’s expense and it just gets better and better

Mega oof.

READ MORE

This magnificent old moment from This Morning just went wildly viral for reasons which will become apparent (watch to the end!)

Source @SomaKazima