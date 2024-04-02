This daughter’s magnificently brutal gotcha on her outraged mum just gets funnier and funnier
In the April Fool’s hall of fame this is our absolutely new favourite. Until next year at least.
It’s a daughter who decided to have some fun at her mum’s expense and it just gets better and better
She’s foul for that LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/r5tG2yx21M
— Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) April 1, 2024
Mega oof.
Im literally crying rn, this was some SICK work
— M’jonn (@MjonnTheBarb) April 1, 2024
Cause she went & thought EVERYTHING
— Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) April 1, 2024
God every time she said his name in vain pic.twitter.com/v7XG0MFKoe
— D’Ante ⚡️ (@DAnteFourPrez) April 1, 2024
“what did i do wrong jerkass” LMFAOO
— (@heyyitsjanea) April 2, 2024
Yo, my son and his best friend did this to me and his mom had me boiling on the way to work
— Señorita Brenée (@Minaj_Norcal) April 1, 2024
“maybe the worlds ending and we don’t know it”
— CEASEFIRE❤️ (@sivadlamaj) April 1, 2024
But where’s the reveal? Do they go home? Or does she tell her and they enjoy the rest of their day? I need answers…♂️
— Bizong (@Tweets_n_Yeets) April 2, 2024
She drives them off a bridge because she’s so overwhelmed ☹️
— Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) April 2, 2024
