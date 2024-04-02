Women have been sharing ‘unwritten examples of girl code’ and these 18 are set in stone

Life women

You don’t have to be a woman to appreciate this, but it might help. Indeed, it might be quite the eye opener for anyone not already familiar with them, 18 examples of ‘unwritten girl code’ after Specific-Voice3301 asked this.

‘Women of reddit, what are some unwritten examples of girl code?’

And the unwritten rules came pouring in. We’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to and these 18 are surely set in stone.

1.

‘Always tell a woman – even a stranger – about a wardrobe malfunction eg skirt hooked into panties at the back after a restroom visit.’

Crew_Emphasis

2.

‘That look that says “help me leave this conversation/interaction”.

Apprehensive_Pickle3

3.

‘Be generous with the hair ties so long as they’re plentiful…but if you have just one left?

‘You guard that shit with your LIFE … until you get more.’

_Halboro_

4.

‘Wait until your friend gets inside before pulling away.’

Flutterflut

5.

‘Always watch your friend’s drink if she leaves on the table in a club.’

AshamedClassroom413

6.

‘If a woman compliments your dress and it has pockets you must immediately put your hands in said pockets and say the words “IT HAS POCKETS!!!”

big_data_mike

7.

‘If a random woman comes up to you pretending to know you, you’ve know her for your whole life.’

Emergency_Can_8

8.

‘You will casually hang around behind a fellow lady blocking the view of her adjusting her knickers if asked.’

Livid_Willow5689

9.

‘The bathroom in a club is where we all love each other.

‘Nothing but compliments, holding hair if someone is sick and giving sanitary products if needed!

‘I truly think a women’s bathroom is one of the most peaceful places on earth ‘

draaijman95