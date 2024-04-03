This TikTok chef’s pronunciation of tzatziki has got people both entertained and appalled

Entertainment funny

TikTok chef iRick is very fond of a pinwheel, and we can’t blame him. They can be very tasty. One of his recipes, however, has got people talking not about the ingredients or how everything seems to be cooked in an air-fryer these days, but about the pronunciation of tzatziki.

Sound up – obviously.

@iricksnacks Say “YUM” if you would eat these Greek Pinwheels To make it: Mix ground turkey with spinach & feta. Spread it across a low carb tortilla. Roll tightly & slice into 1-2 inch pinwheels. Air fry @ 400F for 10-12 mins (until turkey is fully cooked). Serve with tzatziki & enjoy Pro tip: This would also be delicious with some kalamata olives & pickled onions ♬ original sound – iRick

Either iRick has only ever read the word, and – to be honest – we can’t guarantee we’d have guessed the correct pronunciation ourselves, or he did it for clicks. In which case, mission accomplished.

Here’s how TikTok users reacted.

OMG I love teezayteeziekay.

mara

The TZATZIKI pronunciation is fighting for its life!

CynthiaMosser

IT PHYSICALLY HURTS HOW HE PRONOUNCES TZATZIKI.

liv

He can’t be serious with the teezayteezyky.

Amy Doyle

As a Greek I can’t breathe and I can’t stop laughing.

Νεφέλη

Gotta admit he knows how to make the algorithm gooo with bad pronunciations.

Ella

Twitter/X has just discovered the video – and it’s blowing minds all over again.

1.

Homeboy’s only ever seen that word written down, eh? https://t.co/DhbYgj86Ga — Kieran supports #SpeakingOut (@KieranEdits) April 2, 2024

2.

I’ve just watched this six times in a row https://t.co/Suij6iPwAS — Claire Meadows FRSA ️ (@CL_Meadows) April 2, 2024

3.

Wow! This is up there with “Wash-Your-Sister-Sauce’ — James Allerton (@Jamezall) April 2, 2024

4.

These are delicious but my god that pronunciation is something else!! https://t.co/Fz7SBSAym9 pic.twitter.com/273aDsWWqA — Huw (@Huw_Cook) April 2, 2024

5.

6.

Nothing brings more joy to a Greek than hearing all the ways people pronounce tzatziki. And I can CONFIDENTLY say that I’ve never heard this one before https://t.co/dJLXw8daSz — Alex Papaioannou (@alexpaps1) April 2, 2024

7.

A dip or the new Georgian left back for Arsenal? https://t.co/uZnbbuu49x — Neil (@ofjmx) April 2, 2024

8.

Also I’m NEVER ever saying tzatziki any way other than this EVER again T-zay-t-zy-ky — Leo (@Leo_Iam_535) April 2, 2024

It’s almost up there with this –

Monday 7th December 2020: the date Nigella introduced a new & unforgettable way to pronounce ‘microwave’ pic.twitter.com/vokOIi36HC — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) December 8, 2020

