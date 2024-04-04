James Blunt had a winning response to this troll bemoaning pub-owning celebrities

Celebrity James Blunt

In an increasingly uncertain and – let’s face it – dispiriting world, it’s good to know some things stay the same. Like James Blunt winning Twitter (and if this isn’t the first time we’ve said this, apologies).

Today’s instalment began with this Blunt interview in GQ in which, among many other things, he talks about the pub he owns in west London.

I did an interview. https://t.co/p8PvJO1io2 — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) April 3, 2024

And @SuddenlyOzzy – not the real Ozzy, obviously – wondered what it was with celebrities owning pubs.

Why does every famous UK person have their own pub. Is that the highest you can achieve among the UK celebrity ranks — Ozzy (@SuddenlyOzzy) April 4, 2024

And we’re glad he did because Blunt’s response was 10/10.

The highest sleb achievement would be having your own Cockney rhyming slang. https://t.co/W6QeP2DguX — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) April 4, 2024

Achievement unlocked.

And it got us thinking of these other winning tweets from Blunt from the last month or so.

More like on my face. https://t.co/myWbcc68bE — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 29, 2024

Perhaps no need to ban private schools after all. https://t.co/gvYRnMSOif — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 28, 2024

Was holding back tickets for friends and family for my upcoming shows, but have just been informed that my family don’t like my music and I have no friends, so am releasing the tickets. https://t.co/2GB5YLZzg9 pic.twitter.com/NuSjGrvBM9 — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 9, 2024

Caught your eye as she walked on by? https://t.co/rLSlPhRiwj — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 25, 2024

So many hits since that I’d completely forgotten about this! https://t.co/heLZM5X3nf — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 11, 2024

Source @JamesBlunt