James Blunt had a winning response to this troll bemoaning pub-owning celebrities

Poke Staff. Updated April 4th, 2024

In an increasingly uncertain and – let’s face it – dispiriting world, it’s good to know some things stay the same. Like James Blunt winning Twitter (and if this isn’t the first time we’ve said this, apologies).

Today’s instalment began with this Blunt interview in GQ in which, among many other things, he talks about the pub he owns in west London.

And @SuddenlyOzzy – not the real Ozzy, obviously – wondered what it was with celebrities owning pubs.

And we’re glad he did because Blunt’s response was 10/10.

Achievement unlocked.

And it got us thinking of these other winning tweets from Blunt from the last month or so.

