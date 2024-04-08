News daily mail

The National Trust’s takedown of the Daily Mail’s ‘woke scones’ nonsense was lip-smackingly good

John Plunkett. Updated April 8th, 2024

You might remember a little while back the Daily Mail got all hot and bothered by the National Trust somehow making its scones ‘woke’. By using ‘vegetable-based spread’ instead of butter.

We mention it again because the National Trust’s deconstruction of the article – specifically, by the National Trust’s director of communications, Celia Richardson, was lip-smackingly good.

And in time-honoured fashion, just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

And because we loved it so much, here’s how the whole thing played out.

And here’s just a bit of the love people had for it.

