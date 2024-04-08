The National Trust’s takedown of the Daily Mail’s ‘woke scones’ nonsense was lip-smackingly good
You might remember a little while back the Daily Mail got all hot and bothered by the National Trust somehow making its scones ‘woke’. By using ‘vegetable-based spread’ instead of butter.
We mention it again because the National Trust’s deconstruction of the article – specifically, by the National Trust’s director of communications, Celia Richardson, was lip-smackingly good.
I loved All the President’s Men. Watched it with my Dad. I had no idea I’d one day go on to have a Woodward & Bernstein moment, over the Daily Mail and margarine. pic.twitter.com/bcbSyKQZ5M
— Celia Richardson (@CeliaRichards0n) April 8, 2024
And in time-honoured fashion, just in case that’s tricky to read in full …
And because we loved it so much, here’s how the whole thing played out.
Stand by for the National Trust’s Coleen Rooney moment. It’s a Wagatha Christie-style discovery, but for scones, and it’s big.
— Celia Richardson (@CeliaRichards0n) April 2, 2024
Yesterday the Daily Mail claimed @nationaltrust has ‘secretly’ stopped using butter in its scones in a ‘virtue-signalling betrayal’ of heritage. It now transpires the very same Daily Mail glowingly published our scone recipe in 2018 MADE WITH MARGARINE!!!https://t.co/zlRJ5HhJMw https://t.co/yeFJe0ezxF
— Celia Richardson (@CeliaRichards0n) April 2, 2024
Under appreciated tweet. For anyone born after 1975 and/or not following the scone wars, it’s about margarine. https://t.co/EEGtl3kj7w
— Celia Richardson (@CeliaRichards0n) April 3, 2024
Come on in Pauline. You’re very welcome. Woke scones for all new joiners. https://t.co/otljrZEdGl
— Celia Richardson (@CeliaRichards0n) April 3, 2024
Just visiting Agatha Christie’s fantastic house “Greenway” looked after by the brilliant @nationaltrust (I’m a proud member). Having an absolutely delicious “woke” scone too!! https://t.co/IfNU3F69eF pic.twitter.com/7n3O3WxosL
— Martin Hughes-Games (@MartinHGames) April 3, 2024
Ok, I’ll explain. They’re woke scones. They’re scones that secretly virtue-signal. They’re scones but they’re also a betrayal of our British heritage. They are unchanged, yet somehow everything about them has changed. Do you get it now? https://t.co/G5RuIcYOlv
— Celia Richardson (@CeliaRichards0n) April 3, 2024
It’s the SECRET virtue-signalling that’s so fiendishly clever. Other woke organisations broadcast their do-gooding, but the @NationalTrust keeping it covert just shows how despicable they are https://t.co/VtGIXFkmYj
— Samuel West (@exitthelemming) April 4, 2024
Just hang up the phone if butter is the only way to make scones. 1…2…3…. you still there?
— Matthew Pinsent (@matthewcpinsent) April 8, 2024
And here’s just a bit of the love people had for it.
Drag them, Celia. Drag them with facts! Lovely scrumptious facts!
— Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) April 8, 2024
When they make a film of it will we be allowed to say who plays us in the inevitable flashbacks to your school days ??
— David Brinn (@davidabrinn) April 8, 2024
Deep Scone pic.twitter.com/3r3riQyEjl
— SJ2 (@sjames1132) April 8, 2024
You found the smoking bun.
— M Wilson Douglas (@mickylategate) April 8, 2024
It’ll soon blow over , here today Scone tomorrow
— xylo Ⓥ↪️ @[email protected] (@cooldownrat) April 8, 2024
Keep up the great sleuthing, Celia … you’re a National Treasure
— Kate Ardern (@KateAlvanley) April 8, 2024
Follow @CeliaRichards0n here!
Source @CeliaRichards0n