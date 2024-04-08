The National Trust’s takedown of the Daily Mail’s ‘woke scones’ nonsense was lip-smackingly good

News daily mail

You might remember a little while back the Daily Mail got all hot and bothered by the National Trust somehow making its scones ‘woke’. By using ‘vegetable-based spread’ instead of butter.

We mention it again because the National Trust’s deconstruction of the article – specifically, by the National Trust’s director of communications, Celia Richardson, was lip-smackingly good.

I loved All the President’s Men. Watched it with my Dad. I had no idea I’d one day go on to have a Woodward & Bernstein moment, over the Daily Mail and margarine. pic.twitter.com/bcbSyKQZ5M — Celia Richardson (@CeliaRichards0n) April 8, 2024

And in time-honoured fashion, just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

And because we loved it so much, here’s how the whole thing played out.

Stand by for the National Trust’s Coleen Rooney moment. It’s a Wagatha Christie-style discovery, but for scones, and it’s big. — Celia Richardson (@CeliaRichards0n) April 2, 2024

Yesterday the Daily Mail claimed @nationaltrust has ‘secretly’ stopped using butter in its scones in a ‘virtue-signalling betrayal’ of heritage. It now transpires the very same Daily Mail glowingly published our scone recipe in 2018 MADE WITH MARGARINE!!!https://t.co/zlRJ5HhJMw https://t.co/yeFJe0ezxF — Celia Richardson (@CeliaRichards0n) April 2, 2024

Under appreciated tweet. For anyone born after 1975 and/or not following the scone wars, it’s about margarine. https://t.co/EEGtl3kj7w — Celia Richardson (@CeliaRichards0n) April 3, 2024

Come on in Pauline. You’re very welcome. Woke scones for all new joiners. https://t.co/otljrZEdGl — Celia Richardson (@CeliaRichards0n) April 3, 2024

Just visiting Agatha Christie’s fantastic house “Greenway” looked after by the brilliant @nationaltrust (I’m a proud member). Having an absolutely delicious “woke” scone too!! https://t.co/IfNU3F69eF pic.twitter.com/7n3O3WxosL — Martin Hughes-Games (@MartinHGames) April 3, 2024

Ok, I’ll explain. They’re woke scones. They’re scones that secretly virtue-signal. They’re scones but they’re also a betrayal of our British heritage. They are unchanged, yet somehow everything about them has changed. Do you get it now? https://t.co/G5RuIcYOlv — Celia Richardson (@CeliaRichards0n) April 3, 2024

It’s the SECRET virtue-signalling that’s so fiendishly clever. Other woke organisations broadcast their do-gooding, but the @NationalTrust keeping it covert just shows how despicable they are https://t.co/VtGIXFkmYj — Samuel West (@exitthelemming) April 4, 2024

Just hang up the phone if butter is the only way to make scones. 1…2…3…. you still there? — Matthew Pinsent (@matthewcpinsent) April 8, 2024

And here’s just a bit of the love people had for it.

Drag them, Celia. Drag them with facts! Lovely scrumptious facts! — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) April 8, 2024

When they make a film of it will we be allowed to say who plays us in the inevitable flashbacks to your school days ?? — David Brinn (@davidabrinn) April 8, 2024

You found the smoking bun. — M Wilson Douglas (@mickylategate) April 8, 2024

It’ll soon blow over , here today Scone tomorrow — xylo Ⓥ↪️ @[email protected] (@cooldownrat) April 8, 2024

Keep up the great sleuthing, Celia … you’re a National Treasure — Kate Ardern (@KateAlvanley) April 8, 2024

Follow @CeliaRichards0n here!

Source @CeliaRichards0n