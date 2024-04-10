Videos conspiracy theories

David Icke driving out satanic demons was already good but the unexpected shift halfway through is incredible

Poke Staff. Updated April 10th, 2024

You don’t need to have seen a video of conspiracy theorist in chief David Icke – you remember – driven out satanic forces from some caves to know what to expect.

And for about minute of of this video that’s exactly what you get. Until about halfway through when a shift in tone – to say more would spoil it – takes it to a whole new level.

We spotted it after it was shared by @BRYN_BORANGA who suggested you watch it without further ado. And we can only second that.

This, very much this.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

And just you want to drive out a prat or two yourself – what the heck, drive out a whole bunch of them! – find them here (at least, we’re pretty sure it’s here).

Source @BRYN_BORANGA @ickonic