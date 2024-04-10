David Icke driving out satanic demons was already good but the unexpected shift halfway through is incredible
You don’t need to have seen a video of conspiracy theorist in chief David Icke – you remember – driven out satanic forces from some caves to know what to expect.
And for about minute of of this video that’s exactly what you get. Until about halfway through when a shift in tone – to say more would spoil it – takes it to a whole new level.
We spotted it after it was shared by @BRYN_BORANGA who suggested you watch it without further ado. And we can only second that.
just watch this right now. do not delay https://t.co/8Uilg9QWdk
— BRYN_BORANGA (@BRYN_BORANGA) April 9, 2024
This, very much this.
— Bryan (@Bryan_CPL_593H) April 9, 2024
just an absolute 10/10 moment
— BRYN_BORANGA (@BRYN_BORANGA) April 9, 2024
And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.
Matt Le Tissier: The government controls the weather
David Icke: Hold my hardhat… https://t.co/804NejgBGg
— The Sun Apologies (@SunApology) April 10, 2024
This is fucking hilarious
— SoloPigMuse 칠칠 (@SoloPigMuse1307) April 9, 2024
"I will love it if we beat them satanic demons. Love it!" https://t.co/ApXD2GSVrC pic.twitter.com/R6LgMssmeA
— Nick Brown (@NorthernMailman) April 10, 2024
"And it's full time down at the Cave…a crushing defeat for Satan" pic.twitter.com/vg0sse1xNx
— Better Red Than Dead (@BRTD1989) April 10, 2024
Even Partridge couldn't have come up with this gem.
— katkin (@katkin20) April 9, 2024
— The Jase (@jasemonkey) April 10, 2024
Constantine: The Hellblazer (2024) https://t.co/30PcM8Wqfd pic.twitter.com/EEIFORGYNK
— Rik Worth (@RikWorth) April 10, 2024
The look of sheer embarrassment on the womans face though.
— wingingwelchman (@whingywelshman) April 9, 2024
Old man shouts at cave.
— Hampshire magician (@Sean_Boon) April 9, 2024
Gandalf crossed with David Brent
— Rex Cymru (@Rex_Cymru) April 9, 2024
And just you want to drive out a prat or two yourself – what the heck, drive out a whole bunch of them! – find them here (at least, we’re pretty sure it’s here).
Source @BRYN_BORANGA @ickonic