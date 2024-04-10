David Icke driving out satanic demons was already good but the unexpected shift halfway through is incredible

Videos conspiracy theories

You don’t need to have seen a video of conspiracy theorist in chief David Icke – you remember – driven out satanic forces from some caves to know what to expect.

And for about minute of of this video that’s exactly what you get. Until about halfway through when a shift in tone – to say more would spoil it – takes it to a whole new level.

We spotted it after it was shared by @BRYN_BORANGA who suggested you watch it without further ado. And we can only second that.

just watch this right now. do not delay https://t.co/8Uilg9QWdk — BRYN_BORANGA (@BRYN_BORANGA) April 9, 2024

This, very much this.

just an absolute 10/10 moment — BRYN_BORANGA (@BRYN_BORANGA) April 9, 2024

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

Matt Le Tissier: The government controls the weather David Icke: Hold my hardhat… https://t.co/804NejgBGg — The Sun Apologies (@SunApology) April 10, 2024

This is fucking hilarious — SoloPigMuse 칠칠 (@SoloPigMuse1307) April 9, 2024

"I will love it if we beat them satanic demons. Love it!" https://t.co/ApXD2GSVrC pic.twitter.com/R6LgMssmeA — Nick Brown (@NorthernMailman) April 10, 2024

"And it's full time down at the Cave…a crushing defeat for Satan" pic.twitter.com/vg0sse1xNx — Better Red Than Dead (@BRTD1989) April 10, 2024

Even Partridge couldn't have come up with this gem. — katkin (@katkin20) April 9, 2024

The look of sheer embarrassment on the womans face though. — wingingwelchman (@whingywelshman) April 9, 2024

Old man shouts at cave. — Hampshire magician (@Sean_Boon) April 9, 2024

Gandalf crossed with David Brent — Rex Cymru (@Rex_Cymru) April 9, 2024

And just you want to drive out a prat or two yourself – what the heck, drive out a whole bunch of them! – find them here (at least, we’re pretty sure it’s here).

Source @BRYN_BORANGA @ickonic