People have been imagining what Matt Le Tissier is thinking here – 17 premier leaguers

Weird World captions conspiracy theories

You might have seen yesterday former England footballer turned conspiracy theorist du jour Matt Le Tissier shared his thoughts on that memorably sunny weather we had during lockdown four years ago.

This years weather so far has been horrific, wasn’t it lucky for the government that 4 years ago when they locked us down we had wall to wall sunshine for weeks on end. It’s almost like they planned it that way ‍♂️ — Matt Le Tissier (@mattletiss7) April 9, 2024

It prompted no end of mockery (we rounded up all the best here) only for Le Tissier today to clarify that he wasn’t actually saying what he appeared to be saying. Except …

Apparently my tweet yesterday was interpreted wrongly for nefarious reasons. Do I believe the government had the ability to make the sun shine in lockdown? No they couldn’t organise themselves let alone the weather if they tried however is human weather modification a thing?… — Matt Le Tissier (@mattletiss7) April 10, 2024

And we mention it again because one particular image of the ex-Southampton man – well, two to be strictly accurate – got people coming up with captions of what he might be thinking, and what a joy it was too.

Here are 13 of the funniest.

1.

when you think about it, lasagna is a savoury vienetta pic.twitter.com/w97UJgmkQf — mutable joe (@mutablejoe) April 9, 2024

2.

Dentists earn their income from treating a bad tooth, and yet we use the toothpaste they recommend. pic.twitter.com/gAqO1wtfpO — Blue6oy (@blue6oy) April 9, 2024

3.

When I’m in a lift, why is there a button for the floor I’m already on? pic.twitter.com/wEisBTmNMp — Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyosexwhale) April 10, 2024

4.

“And I’ll tell you another thing – they always make it rain when I’m having a barbecue.” pic.twitter.com/Hb3FJIJrGg — Oonagh (@Okeating) April 9, 2024

5.

‘If I unscrew my bellybutton will my bum fall off?’ pic.twitter.com/PNJ2JW7Iuk — G  〓〓 (@GavinCurnow) April 9, 2024

6.

7.

“How come The Flintstones celebrated Christmas…?” pic.twitter.com/k2SFGR38Xi — Jason (@NickMotown) April 9, 2024

8.

Why do they make the pizzas round when the boxes are square? pic.twitter.com/cXhaLNVOu8 — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) April 9, 2024

9.