Weird World captions conspiracy theories

People have been imagining what Matt Le Tissier is thinking here – 17 premier leaguers

Poke Staff. Updated April 10th, 2024

You might have seen yesterday former England footballer turned conspiracy theorist du jour Matt Le Tissier shared his thoughts on that memorably sunny weather we had during lockdown four years ago.

It prompted no end of mockery (we rounded up all the best here) only for Le Tissier today to clarify that he wasn’t actually saying what he appeared to be saying. Except …

And we mention it again because one particular image of the ex-Southampton man – well, two to be strictly accurate – got people coming up with captions of what he might be thinking, and what a joy it was too.

