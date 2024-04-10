James May had the very best response for this troll not overly keen on his India documentary series
James May was always our favourite of the most familiar Top Gear line-up back in the day, and anyone who thinks otherwise is off their head.
We have to confess we haven’t seen any of his travel series – what? a celebrity fronted-travel doc you say? – called James May: Our Man In India.
But over on Twitter someone called @KM72093010 has – well, they’ve seen 10 minutes of it – and it’s fair to say they weren’t entirely flattering.
But we’re glad they got in touch – and May took the time to reply – because he absolutely aced it.
Class and a half.
And there was a theory going around which proved even popular – even more! – than Matt Le Tissier and his thoughts about the weather.
Any Chance KM Is Clarkson's Burner Twitter Acct.?
— sammi davis jr (@sammidavisjr1) April 9, 2024
I knew Clarkson had a second account. Found it
— Rick H (@RickH64870467) April 9, 2024
Why you hiding?
— Enzo Robespierre (@EnzoRobespierre) April 9, 2024
CLARKSON!
— James Mitchinson (@JayMitchinson) April 9, 2024
To conclude ..
lmao pic.twitter.com/H1fC1HjJT5
— Will Parker (@Capt_Wrecked) April 9, 2024
READ MORE
Kevin Pietersen took his watch and wedding ring off just to go into London and was mocked into next year
Source @MrJamesMay