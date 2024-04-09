Matt Le Tissier’s lockdown sunny weather conspiracy prompted a mockery tornado – 17 cyclonic takedowns

Celebrity conspiracy theories

Matt Le Tissier was one of most exciting attacking midfielders of his generation but he famously never secured a regular place – or even something close to it – in the England team.

But the eight caps he won for his country are now just a fraction of the tinfoil hats he has collected in his role as the conspiracy theorist’s conspiracy theorist.

And today Le Tissier truly excelled even his own super soaraway standards when he tweeted this.



The then prime minister Boris Johnson has been accused of many things but controlling the weather has not been one of them. Surely he’d have mastered brushing his own hair before ordaining the sun to come out?

Anyway, we mention it because Le Tissier’s musings – if they qualify as such – prompted no end of mockery and it might be today’s most entertaining thing.

1.

2.

Matt Le Tissier watched Cloudy with a chance of meatballs and thought it was a documentary. https://t.co/yJqpFd9kiz pic.twitter.com/mAE2ttFVus — Mark Harrison (@MarkHarrison23) April 9, 2024

3.

“Every morning, regular as clockwork, foul-tasting brown sausages fall out of my bottom. Who puts them up there and what are they trying to distract me from? ” pic.twitter.com/PvLUD1ro2Z — Stuart Millard (@franticplanet) April 9, 2024

4.

5.

Greatest context ever https://t.co/JDlFUK8KcB — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) April 9, 2024

6.

Rain in Britain? See you in court @pfizer https://t.co/5xyJItr10p — Fionn Viteža (@fionnviteza) April 9, 2024

7.

8.

imagine someone at a bus stop just started saying this to you https://t.co/cwBg2wF94r — Aidan James (@mcandidate) April 9, 2024

9.