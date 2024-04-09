Celebrity conspiracy theories

Matt Le Tissier’s lockdown sunny weather conspiracy prompted a mockery tornado – 17 cyclonic takedowns

John Plunkett. Updated April 9th, 2024

Matt Le Tissier was one of most exciting attacking midfielders of his generation but he famously never secured a regular place – or even something close to it – in the England team.

But the eight caps he won for his country are now just a fraction of the tinfoil hats he has collected in his role as the conspiracy theorist’s conspiracy theorist.

And today Le Tissier truly excelled even his own super soaraway standards when he tweeted this.


The then prime minister Boris Johnson has been accused of many things but controlling the weather has not been one of them. Surely he’d have mastered brushing his own hair before ordaining the sun to come out?

Anyway, we mention it because Le Tissier’s musings – if they qualify as such – prompted no end of mockery and it might be today’s most entertaining thing.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2