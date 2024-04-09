Kevin Pietersen took his watch and wedding ring off just to go into London and was mocked into next year

Celebrity London Sadiq Khan

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen was visiting London today which obviously wouldn’t normally attract our attention (unless it was a very slow nonsense day).

But his trip to the capital went wildly viral because he announced he wouldn’t be going out until he’d taken off his (presumably butt-clenchingly expensive) watch and wedding ring because of, well, Sadiq Khan by the looks of it.

But it turns out there’s a thin (blue) line between sensible precaution and abject ridicule, and KP – who divides his tine between homes in Windsor and South Africa – appears to have stumbled right through it by the looks of these many, many responses today.

1.

How does he think it feels to live here? I don’t even dare wear clothes in case I get mugged. I just wander round nude with my Oyster card jammed up my arse. https://t.co/HSsDNkjNiO — Dave. Just Dave. (@davidwhittam) April 9, 2024

2.

3.

UH-OOH! Kevin’s not heard about the plastic ring stealing gangs of Belgravia x https://t.co/3ZVBlnXGaf — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) April 9, 2024

4.

In which KP loses his mind. Best travel by armoured vehicle https://t.co/3IcWl0w0xX — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) April 9, 2024

5.

my favourite politician remains Sadiq Khan for the absolute meltdowns he can induce in the world’s biggest twats https://t.co/AKt0IgWnSq — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) April 9, 2024

6.

Sorry to hear you’ve hit hard times, Kevin. https://t.co/TllWGbOhii — Moog (@a_toots) April 9, 2024

7.

A plastic ring is just crackers. Will there be a joke and a paper hat too? https://t.co/6laZVf1Fd9 — David KC (@DavidMuttering) April 9, 2024

8.

Just texted with a 15 year old girl who’s heading into London with her girl pals. Would you like them to chaperone you, buddy? https://t.co/Lob4N4c7gh — Chloe Combi (@ChloeCombi) April 9, 2024

9.