Celebrity London Sadiq Khan

Kevin Pietersen took his watch and wedding ring off just to go into London and was mocked into next year

John Plunkett. Updated April 9th, 2024

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen was visiting London today which obviously wouldn’t normally attract our attention (unless it was a very slow nonsense day).

But his trip to the capital went wildly viral because he announced he wouldn’t be going out until he’d taken off his (presumably butt-clenchingly expensive) watch and wedding ring because of, well, Sadiq Khan by the looks of it.

But it turns out there’s a thin (blue) line between sensible precaution and abject ridicule, and KP – who divides his tine between homes in Windsor and South Africa – appears to have stumbled right through it by the looks of these many, many responses today.

