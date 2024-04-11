This vacuum cleaner sounds just like Damon Albarn and it’s today’s funniest 15 seconds
Here’s 15 seconds to take your mind off everything else going on right now.
It’s a vacuum cleaner that sounds uncannily like Damon Albarn and now matter how good you think it’s going to be – you think it’s going to be good, right? – it’s better.
@coast.festival DAMON, IS THAT YOU?? #blur #damonalbarn #gorillaz #woohoo ♬ original sound – Coast Fest
And here it is again just in case that’s tricky to see.
— The Rock Revival (@TheRockRevival_) April 10, 2024
Woo-hoo!
‘OMG THAT’S TOO GOOD ‘
milk
‘I got my head checked, by a vacuum jet.’
Zach
‘Ha brilliant I love that he’s so happy about this discovery.. makes the video even better ‘
Kerrzo
And it would be a terrible mistake, given what you’ve just watched, not to use it as an excuse to revisit this just one more time. Remember the deer and In The Air Tonight?
READ MORE
This heated Vinted exchange is the wildest, most outrageous thing you’ll read this week
Sounds TikTok @coast.festival @TheRockRevival_