Weird World online selling

This heated Vinted exchange is the wildest, most outrageous thing you’ll read this week

Poke Staff. Updated April 10th, 2024

Time now to add yet another exhibit to our list of reasons why we don’t bother trying to sell things online anymore.

Although, to be fair, we’re not sure we’d ever be in possession of what this person was trying to sell but who are we to judge?

It’s not about the goods (well, it is a bit) but the person trying to buy it.

The exchange went wildly viral after it was shared by

And here it is in full!

To be filed under ‘next level’.

Some people thought this.

But they were wrong. Weren’t they?

To conclude …

And this.