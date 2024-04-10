This heated Vinted exchange is the wildest, most outrageous thing you’ll read this week

Weird World online selling

Time now to add yet another exhibit to our list of reasons why we don’t bother trying to sell things online anymore.

Although, to be fair, we’re not sure we’d ever be in possession of what this person was trying to sell but who are we to judge?

It’s not about the goods (well, it is a bit) but the person trying to buy it.

the girls on vinted are genuinely insane pic.twitter.com/uxepyumfc3 — DM Drama (@dmdramaa) April 8, 2024

And here it is in full!

To be filed under ‘next level’.

The dress is absolutely rancid — ️ (@MonsoonM00n) April 8, 2024

Tell me you really loved Tiger King without telling me you loved Tiger King… — Ania O’Riordan (@AniasKitchen) April 8, 2024

Don’t order something from Vinted if you need it fast ‍♀️ — Kat ️‍ (@Kat_Says_Stuff) April 8, 2024

I hope she gave birth in the dress then sent it. — Lisa (@LKJMCA) April 8, 2024

Some people thought this.

Hate to say it,but while she’s gone about it the wrong way, she’s not wrong. The sender should have put herself in holiday mode IMO. lol thou — A bag charm (@bongoeyes_) April 8, 2024

But they were wrong. Weren’t they?

The comments that think it’s okay to speak to the seller like this! If the terms say 5 days, then it’s 5 days. There’s no obligation for her to send it before then. — So very tired (@Desumeb) April 8, 2024

To conclude …

The replies on this are Never mind the rudeness, £9.50 FOR THAT DRESS? https://t.co/5u5JCTdSJC — Lisa Howells (@pussmilligan) April 8, 2024

