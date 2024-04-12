25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

After a disappointingly bank holiday-free week, what could be better than the perfect excuse to have five minutes to yourself with a cuppa (other beverages are available) and a few laughs?

You put the kettle on, we’ll bring the laughs.

1.

F#% me, that wordle looks solid. pic.twitter.com/txOPcyfsaU — Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) April 6, 2024

2.

If Shakespeare had had an editor pic.twitter.com/hZXeVvxMeg — Thinkwert (@Thinkwert) April 7, 2024

3.

Worth remembering that if you have a relentless hacking cough you can go to your GP, rather than the Theatre — Frankie Boyle Updates (@frankieboyle) April 8, 2024

4.

hang on, sorry… you want £50 for your 'kallax' storage unit, which is clearly damaged, which i'd have to drive to your house in croydon and personally dissemble myself, and which i can get delivered new from ikea for £40? no i'm not a 'timewaster', i'm just trying to understand pic.twitter.com/Py7ocAXIBp — Stan's Account (@tristandross) April 10, 2024

5.

When the moon hits your knees

And you mispronounce trees

Sycamore — Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) April 7, 2024

6.

Never, in the history of publishing, has so much human misery been created by one book. pic.twitter.com/4dEGv0gSZh — Ron Manager Remembers Nottingham and Stuff (@ronmanagernottm) April 7, 2024

7.

over 65 weeks you can build your own pedro pascal (first issue £1.99, every subsequent issue £10.99, magazine publisher folds three issues before completion) pic.twitter.com/hJmmko1PsU — Dan Douglas (@dandouglas) April 7, 2024

8.

Half an orange on your cats head makes a great budget Eye Of Sauron. pic.twitter.com/jw3pOwGAdO — Myusernameisfartoolongtobepractical (@FarUser) April 7, 2024

9.

Pasting anything into a neatly formatted Word document. pic.twitter.com/7GQPjqAbFe — Andrew James Sillett (@andrewsillett) April 7, 2024

10.

After a lot of speculation I’m pleased to say that I’ve renewed my garden waste permit with North Warwickshire County Council for another 12 months. Nice to put the rumours to bed and just focus on my mowing now. Thanks for you of your messages — Josh Pugh (@JoshPughComic) April 10, 2024

11.

Win, lose or draw. Don't care. Saw my dad get stuck in a turnstile so all worth it. pic.twitter.com/opC5gwsMfj — James (@Jamesb17_) April 7, 2024

12.