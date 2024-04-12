Celebrity tv wtf

OJ Simpson’s death sent this Ruby Wax exchange viral and it will never not be incredible (watch to the end)

John Plunkett. Updated April 12th, 2024

Former American football star and notorious suspected double murderer OJ Simpson has died aged 76.

Readers of a certain age will remember watching his 1995 trial for the deaths of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman. Despite the not guilty verdict he was later found liable in a civil suit by the victims’ families and ordered to pay $33.5m.

And his death prompted no end of comment and viral moments on Twitter, and one in particular will live long in our memory.

It was this moment from a TV interview he did with Ruby Wax all the way back in 1998 and if you haven’t seen it, it’s simply incredible. And if you have, then you won’t believe your eyes all over again.

Just … extraordinary.

The Airplane! makers’ fabulous final word on OJ Simpson was very well played

Source @301mair