OJ Simpson’s death sent this Ruby Wax exchange viral and it will never not be incredible (watch to the end)

Former American football star and notorious suspected double murderer OJ Simpson has died aged 76.

Readers of a certain age will remember watching his 1995 trial for the deaths of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman. Despite the not guilty verdict he was later found liable in a civil suit by the victims’ families and ordered to pay $33.5m.

And his death prompted no end of comment and viral moments on Twitter, and one in particular will live long in our memory.

It was this moment from a TV interview he did with Ruby Wax all the way back in 1998 and if you haven’t seen it, it’s simply incredible. And if you have, then you won’t believe your eyes all over again.

OJ Simpson still insane for this shit dawg pic.twitter.com/g0z2DLjWs0 — mair⭐️ (@301mair) April 11, 2024

Just … extraordinary.

jesus christ how did i never see this https://t.co/zBNR5duGwL — #1 Mark Pope Fan assbutt (@nasboat) April 11, 2024

This is absolutely nuts even by OJ Simpson standards https://t.co/OLhXjm70st — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 12, 2024

It was the smirk after for Me and him replaying it out is crazyyyyy — LIGHTBYGOD (@HealedByLight) April 11, 2024

This is the craziest thing I ever watched. I can’t tear my eyes away https://t.co/PAexTzMwni — Vinyl Pilot Truths (@decoyrobot) April 11, 2024

This actually might be the most funniest sh1t ever — 7 (@I7TY7) April 11, 2024

Always thought it would be the absolute funniest thing if he actually didn’t do it and just had the worst vibes of anyone on the planet. https://t.co/3ZfOaSK6sr — Marcus Finch (@ocmd73) April 11, 2024

