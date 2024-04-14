‘Asked a stranger to film my jump and this is what he sent me’

Videos funny

When Reddit user Doppel2meme jumped from a great height into a river, he asked an obliging stranger to capture the big moment.

That’s not quite what happened.

He made quite a splash. At least, we presume that was him.

Reddit users were pretty tickled.

Ah you’ve met my father!

thedudesmonk

That is a really nice steel beam though.

Original_spud

Tbf this is more comically bad and funny than infuriating.

theshiningstarship Yeah, honestly I really had to laugh when I first saw it.

Doppel2Meme

Haha, he was trying to to film you and look what you did, hiding it behind the beam!

Science_Matters_100

Afaik he jumped in a net behind the beam and then threw a rock into the water.

C0m3Atm3Br0 Yup, this video was taken in my hometown actually and me and a few friends spectated it. Really interesting setup with the rock and all. Edit: He also shit himself mid-air.

PrettyHorny6

TBH he did film the actual Jump. The fall, not so much.

Engine-Number96

The pillar is clearly the main Character in this film.

Martin192

To be fair. Looked like just a simple jump. Like no flips?

RebelliousCash Dude, the guy did like three flips and a twist, touched his toes, and slipped in the water like a dolphin. It’s too bad that beam blocked our view from this Olympic feat.

MisterDonkey

It seems the poor videography made the clip so much entertaining than it would have been.

People jumping into water: seen it before, boring. People jumping into water behind a post/beam: you son of a bitch, I’m in!

Prestigious-Dust-827

This is infinitely cooler and more watchable/shareable than a standard jump lol.

My_G_Alt

Anyone can jump, but not everyone can make comedy gold!

But_Dogs_CAN_Look_Up

Good time to learn that nobody actually cares to see you jump into water, the same way people don’t care to see people’s videos of fireworks on New Years/4th of July. This video ended up more significant than it would’ve had it gone as planned.

Alan251

It reminded people of this bit of spectacularly unfortunate timing.

