Twitter sexism

This guy’s sexist rant about tough ‘man’s work’ was made so much better by his actual job

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 15th, 2024

Wherever would we be without the insight of random men on the internet, sharing their wisdom on *checks notes* periods?

This post by @JessupShannon was certainly not seeking a second opinion – simply reporting a mother-daughter conversation.

Along came Bradley Burris to make sure everyone appreciated that periods pale into insignificance in comparison to man stuff …like roofing.

Boys “get to be” roofers and pull 1500 lbs of tar paper off of a dangerous building in 90 degree heat so you can enjoy a cool home to sip your boba tea in and soothe your cramps.

If nothing else, we suspect a lot of people are just finding out boba tea exists, but that’s about the only useful aspect of the comment.

Twitter/X pulled him apart, like cheap felt roofing material.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Despite claiming to work in ‘construction’ – a delightfully vague statement – Bradley Burris’s Twitter/X bio (and website) identify him as a painter. Fine art, not walls and ceilings.

8.

9.

10.

11.

To sum up …

We’ll leave the last word to Shannon.

