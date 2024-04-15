This guy’s sexist rant about tough ‘man’s work’ was made so much better by his actual job

Twitter sexism

Wherever would we be without the insight of random men on the internet, sharing their wisdom on *checks notes* periods?

This post by @JessupShannon was certainly not seeking a second opinion – simply reporting a mother-daughter conversation.

My sweet daughter was asking me about periods last night & she asked how long they lasted. She clarified how many times they would come. I told her a long time. "Like a year??" "Oh, no." "A couple of months?" Baby

Then she told me how unfair it is that boys get to just BE. — Shannon: Traditional Wife not TradWife (@JessupShannon) April 13, 2024

Along came Bradley Burris to make sure everyone appreciated that periods pale into insignificance in comparison to man stuff …like roofing.

If nothing else, we suspect a lot of people are just finding out boba tea exists, but that’s about the only useful aspect of the comment.

Twitter/X pulled him apart, like cheap felt roofing material.

1.

“A little girl isn’t excited over the idea of a period? Yeah well FUCK YOU, boys have to wrestle 1500 LB OF TAR PAPER

something something something BOBA TEA. dhdndkksnsjsjdn SELF AWARENESS.” https://t.co/uJPDlqIeh6 pic.twitter.com/nuhUfU6pDC — Kiss my Fat Ash (@Tobi_Is_Fab) April 13, 2024

2.

This is such a stupid take. Men can choose their careers women can't choose to not have periods. Also we have to go to work while we're bleeding bloating & cramping. We don't get to sit at home drinking tea. https://t.co/4b7UQUP9XS — Aisling (@brodstanaccount) April 13, 2024

3.

The two genders are 'boba tea' and '1500 lbs of tar paper' https://t.co/uFJyGBk3Fg — Generic English Teacher (@TabitaSurge) April 14, 2024

4.

… I don’t have any friends who got to be roofers, I’m pretty sure it’s something you have to apply for and not something you just get once a month https://t.co/AaxLYkjB6M — Fossil Locator (@FossilLocator) April 14, 2024

5.

I have cramps so bad I had to Lamaze breathe through them and take opioid painkillers today. My male partner with a PhD wrote the exam for his students today in no pain. And made me food because he’s nice. He has never seen tar paper in his life. Masculinity is not one thing. https://t.co/iu0vjiI4kL — A. H. (@a_h_reaume) April 14, 2024

6.

Now try doing that same work with bad cramps. I worked stock with endo pain so bad I literally used to pass out. Imagine coming onto a stranger’s tweet *about a child* to go “I HAVE IT WORSE”. Show me who asked — Katie (she/they) ️‍️‍⚧️ (@katmac95) April 13, 2024

7.

You can sit in the house and drink boba and wear a heating pad too, Bradley. It's okay. https://t.co/0HdKbWzXbH — Mo (@mo_luchessi) April 13, 2024

Despite claiming to work in ‘construction’ – a delightfully vague statement – Bradley Burris’s Twitter/X bio (and website) identify him as a painter. Fine art, not walls and ceilings.

8.

Imagine being this poor guy. Working tirelessly in the hot sun, in hazardous conditions, and for the good of suffering womankind, in his capacity as (*checks notes*) an oil painter. https://t.co/yfyZcPzypp — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) April 14, 2024

9.

You’ll never guess what this whiny little man does for a living… https://t.co/2NhtxHj0oa — Culture Shots (@hjvinke) April 14, 2024

10.

Bradley you paint pictures for a living what are you crying about — Mid Life Thrive Sis (@OnlyALilGotten2) April 13, 2024

11.

If you’re wondering, Bradley here is a professional artist. Not a bad career at all. Actually a pretty sweet job. But you know what he isn’t? A roofer. https://t.co/So2woZORJn — joel (@jneely77) April 14, 2024

To sum up …

Says @BurrisFineArt sitting in a warm studio neither being on a roof pulling off tar paper nor, once a month, suffering incredible stomach cramps that make you feel you’re having your innards ripped out. I smell hypocrisy. Btw girls get to be roofers AND have stomach cramps. https://t.co/CzhdnaEqSS — JessJ (@LaineyJ25) April 14, 2024

We’ll leave the last word to Shannon.

Let’s make this a thread. You sh*t dudes can shut the f**k up & go to h*ll. I’m talking about my little girl here. F**k off. — Shannon: Traditional Wife not TradWife (@JessupShannon) April 13, 2024

READ MORE

Alex Scott had the very best response to Joey Barton’s sexist rants about women in football

Source Shannon: Traditional Wife not TradWife Image Freepik