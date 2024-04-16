Social Media facepalm

Even Alan Partridge would be facepalming at this Australian fashion influencer’s clunky response to the Bondi Junction tragedy

Poke Staff. Updated April 16th, 2024

It’s hard to know what to say after tragedies like the horrific attack that recently took place in Bondi Junction in Sydney, where a knife-wielding man fatally attacked six people and injured seven others, before being shot by a police officer. Words are never enough.

Even with the best of intentions, a heartfelt message can come across badly if it’s followed too closely by something frivolous – like this one from Australian fashion influencer Patricia Lyden – known as PattiPinkCake.

“My wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured, and I know that’s going to take years – both physically and mentally.

Now, I do have to go out, and I’ve chosen this to wear. It’s the great Max Mara trans-seasonal jacket. I don’t know what I’d do without it – it’s wonderful.”

There was only one thing to do – report her to @AccidentalP for the undeniably Partridgesque pivot.

People couldn’t quite believe what they were seeing and hearing.

Perhaps a seamless change of tone is just an Australian thing.

