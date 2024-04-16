Even Alan Partridge would be facepalming at this Australian fashion influencer’s clunky response to the Bondi Junction tragedy

Social Media facepalm

It’s hard to know what to say after tragedies like the horrific attack that recently took place in Bondi Junction in Sydney, where a knife-wielding man fatally attacked six people and injured seven others, before being shot by a police officer. Words are never enough.

Even with the best of intentions, a heartfelt message can come across badly if it’s followed too closely by something frivolous – like this one from Australian fashion influencer Patricia Lyden – known as PattiPinkCake.

This is absolutely incredible. Just wait. pic.twitter.com/xSzVHCI7h9 — Neil McMahon (@NeilMcMahon) April 15, 2024

“My wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured, and I know that’s going to take years – both physically and mentally. Now, I do have to go out, and I’ve chosen this to wear. It’s the great Max Mara trans-seasonal jacket. I don’t know what I’d do without it – it’s wonderful.”

There was only one thing to do – report her to @AccidentalP for the undeniably Partridgesque pivot.

People couldn’t quite believe what they were seeing and hearing.

You think it's going in one direction but you simply could not predict what happens next. https://t.co/5U6mYaKD54 — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 15, 2024

I’m really sorry to hear about all those people killed or injured in the Sydney Attack, but just look at my teddy bear t-shirt! https://t.co/m95z6BkWRi — Damian Wilkinson. (@LordBeamish) April 15, 2024

Kath and Kim reboot? What the hell. — Tim Young (@TimisYoung) April 15, 2024

I've watched this four times. I am genuinely not sure if I find this funny or incredibly offensive. https://t.co/YKQ0cKNduS — Dr Vyom Sharma (@drvyom) April 15, 2024

Did not expect that ‍♀️ https://t.co/K7CtiIbyU6 — Dawn Ripley (@Ripley10Dawn) April 15, 2024

no issue with her condolences, no issue with fashion tips (well …nvm) but to link those together- wow! — GW – (@gflattop) April 15, 2024

A few days ago I was asking about the Great Sydney Novel, and tbh, this pretty much nails it. https://t.co/66mD9BMMoc — Greg Jericho (@GrogsGamut) April 15, 2024

A must watch. Please don't be drinking as it is likely to be spat out https://t.co/8BlL2jzNXn — Bruce P (@BearDen64) April 15, 2024

That's just what programmes like This Morning do. "So once again everyone here is so, so sorry for the tragic deaths of your wife and children and hopefully you get them justice and find some peace…….. Up next we test out supermarket cakes which will be brilliant". https://t.co/eWxVooYHk2 — Dr. William Weir (@WilliamWeirHere) April 15, 2024

rich people need a better PR team https://t.co/jgNmhD1iqv — kristin (she/her) (@kristin8X) April 15, 2024

It’s a look I like to call: “Tone Deaf Casual!” — Sibling Francis (@comradefrancis) April 15, 2024

Perhaps a seamless change of tone is just an Australian thing.

