America’s introduction to Liz Truss on Fox News didn’t go entirely to plan and it was simply magnificent

Not often we’d encourage you to watch either Liz Truss or Fox News, but in this case we’ll make a double exception.

It’s the former prime minster for a month and a bit doing her bit to shift a copy or two of her book. And it’s surely the most on-brand Truss thing you’ll ever see. Well, this week at least.

Liz Truss unable to show her book right side up is a very Trussy thing to do. h/t @DeborahKegel https://t.co/OgXhT7MIKg pic.twitter.com/91iQlgp1UW — Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) April 16, 2024

Go, Liz!

America is experiencing the charisma juggernaut that is Liz Truss. They are not ready. https://t.co/AqPHGb1Q21 — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) April 16, 2024

Deep State reached under the desk and turned the book upside down. https://t.co/QfygN1f3OD — Oh God, What Now? – the politics podcast (@OhGodWhatNowPod) April 16, 2024

She’s rotating it like a Tetris block! pic.twitter.com/GyWIoxgNi3 — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) April 16, 2024

It’s in no way concerning that a former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom needed three attempts to successfully hold up the cover of a book: pic.twitter.com/40GaTsGqjy — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 16, 2024

Absolutely batshit crazy. I’m so embarrassed that America saw this pic.twitter.com/q75elezorw — Matthew Todd (@MrMatthewTodd) April 16, 2024

The clues were there all along, of course. So many clues. But this was surely exhibit A (not enough letters in the alphabet, obviously) from the very day she launchd her campaign to be PM.

My favourite part of the Liz Truss leadership launch was when she got lost leaving the room pic.twitter.com/wqRgtXXBEf — James Davies (@jamesorharry) July 14, 2022

To conclude …

Source @BGrueskin