Liz Truss said the Daily Star was the ‘London elite’ and the paper’s front page response was first class

As you’ll probably know by now Liz Truss has been doing the media rounds this week in a bid to shift a few more copies of her book, How To Last Just 49 Days in Downing Street.

And it’s fair to say it hasn’t always been going entirely well for her.

Liz Truss unable to show her book right side up is a very Trussy thing to do. h/t @DeborahKegel https://t.co/OgXhT7MIKg pic.twitter.com/91iQlgp1UW — Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) April 16, 2024

And we mention it again because of this exchange with the BBC’s estimable Chris Mason in which the former PM was asked about those magnificent Daily Star front pages asking whether Truss would last longer than a lettuce.

You remember.

And here’s what Truss had to say.

Liz Truss addresses the infamous “lettuce-cam” In an interview with @ChrisMasonBBC the former UK PM calls the live webcam “pathetic” Listen to the full #BBCNewscast interviewhttps://t.co/eDcPSEJCAO pic.twitter.com/SZaqqbsaqZ — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) April 15, 2024

And the suggestion that the Star was the ‘London elite’, it turns out, was as much a surprise to them as it presumably was to you. And their front page response was first class.

Boom!

Absolutely top front page all round. 10/10 no notes. pic.twitter.com/9iN3oLYsAM — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) April 16, 2024

So many little touches you only notice on a second read. Article by “Deep State Correspondant”. Sunak in a little helicopter. — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) April 16, 2024

Oh yes – we’d missed that.

In a proper and decent world, every news outlet would be treating Truss’s book promotion attempts with this level of disdain. https://t.co/D4lm3eh8QY — Lou Thomas (@London_Lou) April 17, 2024

Daily Star knocking it out the park again… pic.twitter.com/DyCIufGSkc — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) April 17, 2024

Just trying to work out the youngest you could possibly be and still have the top right corner make any sense at all… — nameroF maharG (@gj4man) April 16, 2024

What a time to be alive, when The Daily Star own Liz Truss

(5 lettuce headline & story) — Mark Foley (@mecafolidas) April 16, 2024

i have to admire The Star for becoming the UK’s first true shitposter tabloid https://t.co/EVrD2tZsUF — Gustav Gnahler (@markalexpreston) April 16, 2024

Last word to the @dailystar.

