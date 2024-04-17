13 funniest captions to go with this picture of Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård and Austin Butler laughing on the set of Dune

Celebrity film

If you haven’t already seen it then can we recommend the Dune sequel which is just as good, perhaps better as the first one (and we don’t mean the David Lynch film).

We mention it because of this behind the scenes photo of three of its stars – Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård and Austin Butler (full disclosure – we only just realised it was Austin Butler) went viral on Twitter.

Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård and Austin Butler on the set of ‘DUNE: PART TWO’ pic.twitter.com/URjd1lsfho — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 16, 2024

And it prompted lots of very funny picture captions – lookalikes, actually – and very funny it was too. These 13 people did it best.

1.

“Here’s trouble”

“They’ll let anyone in here these days”

“Go and buy us a pint there lad” https://t.co/S3Po0P5uuy — based gizmo ️‍⚧️ (@neverthetories) April 16, 2024

2.

the other toes that didn’t get stubbed pic.twitter.com/i3Pr7nwRyN — Adam Gilbert (@adamgcomedy) April 16, 2024

3.

luv me arrakis

luv me spice

luv me dune

‘ate atreides simple as https://t.co/oTsG0qozjA — doomer (@uncledoomer) April 17, 2024

4.

The three eggs left in my fridge when I decide to just have cereal https://t.co/tIzQRLuapZ — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) April 16, 2024

5.

Babies when you do peekaboo: pic.twitter.com/A3wkLbRXbh — Gavin (@PrimaryCinema) April 16, 2024

6.

Barely recognised Right Said Fred at first pic.twitter.com/O6r6SMiYLU — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) April 16, 2024

7.