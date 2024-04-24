These Gareth Hunt Nescafe Gold outtakes are surely the best 73 seconds you’ll spend today

Celebrity adverts

You don’t have to be of a certain age to appreciate this but … well, let’s face it, you probably do.

It’s the late Gareth Hunt, of Upstairs Downstairs and New Avengers fame who was also of course a most familiar face from those Nescafe Gold adverts.

And these 73 seconds of outtakes have gone viral because it’s like a proto Toast of London, a very – very – funny watch.

The Gareth Hunt Nescafé outtakes are a mood pic.twitter.com/X5O2jo0z4k — Pip (@pipmadeley) April 23, 2024

And just a few of the comments it prompted today.

Massive “Toast” vibes — Ben Cooper (@BenCooper1975) April 24, 2024

I read he had a screaming hangover that day, which makes sense of his mood. — Ersatz_F (@Ersatz_F) April 23, 2024

In that case his professionalism is admirable! — Pip (@pipmadeley) April 23, 2024

I feel like Clem Fandango is just out of shot somewhere. — Peeks (@Peeks365) April 24, 2024

In three words …

Or four.

God, this is magnificent https://t.co/5pXYT0y5Di — Lee Thompson (@leethommo) April 24, 2024

