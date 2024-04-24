These Gareth Hunt Nescafe Gold outtakes are surely the best 73 seconds you’ll spend today
You don’t have to be of a certain age to appreciate this but … well, let’s face it, you probably do.
It’s the late Gareth Hunt, of Upstairs Downstairs and New Avengers fame who was also of course a most familiar face from those Nescafe Gold adverts.
And these 73 seconds of outtakes have gone viral because it’s like a proto Toast of London, a very – very – funny watch.
The Gareth Hunt Nescafé outtakes are a mood pic.twitter.com/X5O2jo0z4k
— Pip (@pipmadeley) April 23, 2024
And just a few of the comments it prompted today.
Massive “Toast” vibes
— Ben Cooper (@BenCooper1975) April 24, 2024
I read he had a screaming hangover that day, which makes sense of his mood.
— Ersatz_F (@Ersatz_F) April 23, 2024
In that case his professionalism is admirable!
— Pip (@pipmadeley) April 23, 2024
I feel like Clem Fandango is just out of shot somewhere.
— Peeks (@Peeks365) April 24, 2024
“Why can’t I get that? Silly prick” #AccidentalPartridge pic.twitter.com/fXARdozAnM
— Pip (@pipmadeley) April 24, 2024
In three words …
Oh good Lord. https://t.co/lLy1qSsqEH
— Jude Rogers (@juderogers) April 24, 2024
Or four.
God, this is magnificent https://t.co/5pXYT0y5Di
— Lee Thompson (@leethommo) April 24, 2024
READ MORE
Simply 17 times James May made our day so much better on Twitter
Source @pipmadeley