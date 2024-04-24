Celebrity adverts

These Gareth Hunt Nescafe Gold outtakes are surely the best 73 seconds you’ll spend today

Poke Staff. Updated April 24th, 2024

You don’t have to be of a certain age to appreciate this but … well, let’s face it, you probably do.

It’s the late Gareth Hunt, of Upstairs Downstairs and New Avengers fame who was also of course a most familiar face from those Nescafe Gold adverts.

And these 73 seconds of outtakes have gone viral because it’s like a proto Toast of London, a very – very – funny watch.

And just a few of the comments it prompted today.

In three words …

Or four.

Source @pipmadeley