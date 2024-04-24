Celebrity james may

Simply 17 times James May made our day so much better on Twitter

John Plunkett. Updated April 24th, 2024

As any right-thinking sentient being will tell you, James May was always the best of the Top Gear bunch before Jeremy Clarkson’s unfortunate beef over a cold meat platter.

A low bar, you might think, but @MrJamesMay clears it with aplomb.

And just in case you might still need convincing, here are 17 times the great man made our day better on Twitter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2