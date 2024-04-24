Simply 17 times James May made our day so much better on Twitter
As any right-thinking sentient being will tell you, James May was always the best of the Top Gear bunch before Jeremy Clarkson’s unfortunate beef over a cold meat platter.
A low bar, you might think, but @MrJamesMay clears it with aplomb.
And just in case you might still need convincing, here are 17 times the great man made our day better on Twitter.
1.
It’s on Amazon. https://t.co/SIjdbKGFG9
— James May (@MrJamesMay) April 9, 2024
2.
I’ve just qualified for British citizenship by apologising to a jogger who ran into me, from behind. And she was wearing earbuds anyway.
— James May (@MrJamesMay) April 12, 2024
3.
When have you seen me wearing a baseball cap? https://t.co/TIuzqMe5DW
— James May (@MrJamesMay) April 14, 2024
4.
He likes it? https://t.co/VgFOzQSTkh
— James May (@MrJamesMay) April 15, 2024
5.
I’ve decided that the hardest thing in the world is finding the pocket you want in a coat on the passenger seat of your car. #Wallet
— James May (@MrJamesMay) January 13, 2022
6.
Porn bots: we’re looking at Airfix box art. Why would we be interested? pic.twitter.com/E1Ngu2NpLm
— James May (@MrJamesMay) April 23, 2024
7.
Last night, I found a box full of stories I wrote (and illustrated) between the ages of five and 12. Fascinating reading. Burned the lot.
— James May (@MrJamesMay) July 10, 2022
8.
New car day. Best screen protector unpeel ever. pic.twitter.com/CWUe5Ez1Gq
— James May (@MrJamesMay) January 26, 2024
9.
If you unsubscribe from an internet mailing list but continue to receive emails, then the directors and shareholders of the business concerned should go to prison for 10 years.#MaysBritain
— James May (@MrJamesMay) November 24, 2023