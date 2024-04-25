James Blunt had the best response to the Daily Mail’s desperate take on those runaway horses

Celebrity James Blunt

You’ll have seen by now the story of the five runaway horses that brought central London to a standstill on Wednesday.

Two of the military horses from the Household Cavalry are in a ‘serious condition after injuring themselves running through the rush-hour streets of the capital, with four people taken to hospital.

An update following this morning’s incident with Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment horses in London. Three of our soldiers are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Our horses are also safe, and are undergoing veterinary care. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ljJCF6NP7A — British Army (@BritishArmy) April 24, 2024

And we mention it because of the bizarre but exceedingly Daily Mail angle which was seized upon by the Daily Mail (obviously).

‘The escaped horses that have run loose in central London are from the regiment that singer James Blunt served in. ‘The horses are from the Life Guards, one of two regiments of the Army’s Household Cavalry. Blunt served in the regiment in the 1990s after training at Sandhurst military academy and went on to see active service in Kosovo.’

Didn’t see that coming.

"OH THANK GOD WE'VE FOUND A CELEBRITY ANGLE!" https://t.co/myAZ7yEjAa — Count Mysterioso (@MysteriosoX) April 24, 2024

But he did have the best response.

Naturally.

Unconfirmed reports that they were spooked by "You're beautiful" being played on builder's radio. — John (@port27500) April 25, 2024

We wish everyone involved – on two legs or four – the speediest of recoveries.

