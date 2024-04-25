This ‘funniest chat-up line ever’ just went wildly viral and it’s 19 seconds of genius from Victoria Wood

Entertainment comedy Victoria Wood

You won’t need a reminder of the sheer genius of the late Victoria Wood or her brilliant BBC sitcom, Dinnerladies, but we’re going to do it anyway.

It’s this 19 seconds from the BBC comedy which ran from 1998 to 2000 which has just gone viral on Twitter and it’s simply magnificent.

It was shared by write and biographer James Hogg who said it was ‘the funniest chat up line ever committed to anything’.

Behold, the funniest chat up line ever committed to anything. If I’d written this I’d have retired immediately, smug as hell. Good evening. pic.twitter.com/Gk7tXdbTa6 — James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) April 24, 2024

Brilliant line, brilliantly delivered! There’s so many to choose from though. The “two ways to Urmston” lines and one of my personal favourites when Tony thinks Bren is pregnant and she says “only if sperm can get through a sash window”! Genius! — Lisa Burke (@LisaBee1711) April 24, 2024

Dinnerladies is one of the best comedies ever written! Pure genius — Carole Townsend (@Bugsy69Ct) April 24, 2024

absolutely priceless and delivered with such panache by Anne Reid. Victoria Wood was such a wonderful writer giving a lot of the best lines to other people. — Maria Constant ️‍ ❤️ (@miadaisyc) April 24, 2024

An absolute genius for observation comedy! Victoria was just brilliant and Dinner Ladies in my opinion is one of the best British ‘sitcoms’ ever. Totally underrated! RIP Victoria — Ernest Falquero (@Cybernest) April 24, 2024

hilarious. I should know better watching your posts, I took a sip of my drink thank you for your posts James, love them. Hope you have a lovely evening. — Nicola❤️ (@NicNic96355916) April 24, 2024

And if that’s put you in the mood for more Dinnerladies – of course it has …

