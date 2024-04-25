Entertainment comedy Victoria Wood

This ‘funniest chat-up line ever’ just went wildly viral and it’s 19 seconds of genius from Victoria Wood

John Plunkett. Updated April 25th, 2024

You won’t need a reminder of the sheer genius of the late Victoria Wood or her brilliant BBC sitcom, Dinnerladies, but we’re going to do it anyway.

It’s this 19 seconds from the BBC comedy which ran from 1998 to 2000 which has just gone viral on Twitter and it’s simply magnificent.

It was shared by write and biographer James Hogg who said it was ‘the funniest chat up line ever committed to anything’.

Bravo!

And if that’s put you in the mood for more Dinnerladies – of course it has …

