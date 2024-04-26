We regret to inform you that the Telegraph comments page is at it again

News telegraph

In case you were wondering when the next one would come along, there’s yet another Telegraph column on how dreadful the younger generation is.

This one takes a particular swipe at ‘woke’ university students, partly in the wake of pro-Palestinian protests in the US.

He may have a point. It’s a well-known fact that university students have never been keen on challenging the establishment and holding protests. What’s the world coming to?

The piece is behind a paywall, but to give you a flavour, here’s a quote from Allister Heath‘s article that really captures what he’s driving at.

“It is not the working classes that are alienated by modernity but the bourgeoisie, and especially their morally adrift children.”

Here’s how Twitter/X reacted.

every column is him wearing a sandwich board with "the end is nigh" written on it pic.twitter.com/szFSXZxuf2 — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) April 25, 2024

More apocalyptic conservatism from the lunatic master of the form. The light is dying, civilisation is crumbling, time is running out… but the prophet/columnist can still save us if only we heed his call https://t.co/x6ujnmWZyz — Dorian Lynskey (@Dorianlynskey) April 25, 2024

This is the byline. I feel so powerful ngl. Previously I was lowkey jealous that Liz Truss had managed to do more damage to the British state than I ever would. But Allister Heath believes there's hope for me yet. I'm gonna believe in the him that believes in me. https://t.co/15BG7NzADB pic.twitter.com/MT8cPEAVZJ — Liam Bright (@lastpositivist) April 25, 2024

If the new "Dark Age" means less of this, then I cannot wait pic.twitter.com/FZXYJn6F0n — Rich (@Pibasedlifeform) April 25, 2024

Can a friend or loved one please stage an intervention for the Telegraph comment section https://t.co/BMz7a5LUO9 — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) April 25, 2024

Says the man whose own scribblings in support of Brexit, Johnson, and Trus, have ushered in that very "dark age" https://t.co/wXK0HHw1Du — I Am Incorrigible also on Bluesky, threads & masto (@ImIncorrigible) April 25, 2024

In the event of new dark age please supply own shield and lance pic.twitter.com/0ap10qAtAj — Gareth Evans Gammonologist ⚓️⚓️ (@gareth0108) April 25, 2024

Fantastic news. Let's hope this lot are the 'West's last generation' before that violent formation changes course. All hail the Age of the Dark pic.twitter.com/0qgtr1hk2B — Priyamvada Gopal © (@PriyamvadaGopal) April 25, 2024

One more time for the people at the back: it’s all we can do to get them to read the syllabus. https://t.co/SSeOYEDdft — Ben Stanley (@BDStanley) April 25, 2024

Allister mate we’ve been worried about you for quite some time now is everything okay? https://t.co/BEubfXESnU — ️‍ / märcûs (@marcusjdl) April 25, 2024

The narrative that the UAE buying the Telegraph would ‘destroy a great British institution’ versus the reality really is something https://t.co/8HMOWYBLcr — Peter Geoghegan @ democracyforsale.substack (@PeterKGeoghegan) April 25, 2024

A reminder that this hack put a front page out in the Daily Telegraph the day after Liz Truss’ catastrophic mini-budget to say it was the best he had ever seen. Shortly after the economy went in meltdown & the short-lived Truss gov collapsed. But I’m sure he’s right on this. https://t.co/zVjT3dHoct — David Veevers (@DavidVeevers1) April 25, 2024

My dream job in journalism is to write Allister Heath’s headlines pic.twitter.com/FEBTrLriL8 — Josh Glancy (@joshglancy) April 25, 2024

His political sci fi novel looks good if you ask me https://t.co/AUnbXLvpk3 — Tony Yates (@t0nyyates) April 25, 2024

More cheery insights from Blighty this morning! Bloody remoaners https://t.co/DvLAp7bevq — Dr Matthew Ford (@warmatters) April 25, 2024

Simon Hinde shared this astute observation.

When a writer puts 12 external links in his piece, eleven of which are to his own work, what can we assume about the rigour of his research and his openness to diverse viewpoints?https://t.co/1AgYjKUbpK — Simon Hinde (@Simonhinde) April 25, 2024

Source Telegraph Image Benzoix on Freepik