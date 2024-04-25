The Telegraph’s outraged St. George’s Day column reminded everyone of this classic Stewart Lee routine

Entertainment telegraph

We sometimes suspect the Telegraph is running an extended programme of trolling, via the medium of increasingly bizarre column headings.

Recent examples include –

‘Gen Z are an employer’s nightmare – my twenties put them to shame’ ‘I don’t need my sexuality affirmed at a railway station – I just want the trains to run on time’ ‘The NHS is killing us – it is an enemy of Britain’

In honour of St. George’s Day on Tuesday, former UKIP MEP Patrick O’Flynn had this public rant.

There was a healthy amount of scepticism and scorn.

1.

From Patrick O’Flynn’s prison diaries pic.twitter.com/z9Te4FNQcV — troovus (@troovus) April 23, 2024

2.

There were people dressed as St. George at my local pub at 3.30pm. Clearly Patrick was in the wrong place. And now I am considering moving…. https://t.co/TukaVgDvgP — Clare – Mint Maker Studio (@MintMakerStudio) April 23, 2024

3.

it's so funny to me how gammon desperately want to be oppressed. Like no it isn't illegal to be english and no it never will be. But dya what is? Being gay, in over 70+ countries, yet you love that. pic.twitter.com/W8wmrSszx1 — Jack D ️‍ (@JackDunc1) April 23, 2024

4.

No one wants to do anything on a Tuesday after work. Crazy. https://t.co/FWOJMEW3Rx — OsamaBinWankin (@Thuggin1t0ut) April 23, 2024

5.

I take it Paddy O'Flynn is bitter about his Irish roots given all his mates hate the Irish for being different and proud. Englishness is fine, problem is that many people's idea of what it means to be English isn't loving England but hating everything else and England too a bit https://t.co/GhD1Z737XP pic.twitter.com/wQSfXhU30J — Dr. Kevin Breslin.|Dr. Caoimhghín Ó Breasláin (@kevinpbreslin) April 24, 2024

6.

Narrator: It was not even close to illegal to be English and proud. pic.twitter.com/Eczd2NJRTA — Julien Hoez (@JulienHoez) April 23, 2024

7.

It’s not illegal Patrick it’s just dull as dishwater pic.twitter.com/EzRaUKztGq — spag (@YesMissMurphy) April 23, 2024

It reminded a lot of people of a certain Stewart Lee routine.

8.

Stewart Lee weeps. ‘Virtually’ taking on a new meaning of ‘not in any conceivable way’ pic.twitter.com/1SU4DpgmCA — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) April 24, 2024

9.

"These days if say you're English you'll get arrested and thrown in jail" – taxi driver in a Stewart Lee sketch. pic.twitter.com/pmzWvJbdnK — Roland Smith (@rolandmcs) April 23, 2024

10.

It’s time to permanently retire the Stewart Lee routine. pic.twitter.com/2zHOrdBevJ — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) April 23, 2024

11.

Look at Patrick O'Flynn's electric ham face! https://t.co/7wjVeYXasM — Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) April 23, 2024

12.

When did this come in? https://t.co/0H1FHsn1lE — Jugglingeek (@jugglingeek) April 23, 2024

13.

Next week: "All mice are gay and they're from space, aren't they." — Roland Smith (@rolandmcs) April 23, 2024

14.

Arrested and thrown in jail simply for saying you're English… ᵃⁿᵈ ᵖᵘⁿᶜʰᶦⁿᵍ ᵃ ᵖᵒˡᶦᶜᵉ ʰᵒʳˢᵉ https://t.co/F7xd5G5VJP — Kyle (@ko_oneill) April 24, 2024

If any of that was a little confusing, watching the routine in question will answer all your questions.

One final point …

These days, if you say you're Patrick O'Flynn, everybody points and laughs these days. — Matt Fallaize (@MattFallaize) April 23, 2024

READ MORE

James Corden left his talk show this week so any excuse to revisit this classic Stewart Lee clip

Source Telegraph Image Screengrab