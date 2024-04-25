Entertainment telegraph

The Telegraph’s outraged St. George’s Day column reminded everyone of this classic Stewart Lee routine

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 25th, 2024

We sometimes suspect the Telegraph is running an extended programme of trolling, via the medium of increasingly bizarre column headings.

Recent examples include –

‘Gen Z are an employer’s nightmare – my twenties put them to shame’

‘I don’t need my sexuality affirmed at a railway station – I just want the trains to run on time’

‘The NHS is killing us – it is an enemy of Britain’

In honour of St. George’s Day on Tuesday, former UKIP MEP Patrick O’Flynn had this public rant.

It’s virtually illegal to be English and proud English folk are more than happy to join in the great festival of Guinness-drinking every March 17. But come April 23, nothing happens

There was a healthy amount of scepticism and scorn.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

It reminded a lot of people of a certain Stewart Lee routine.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

If any of that was a little confusing, watching the routine in question will answer all your questions.

One final point …

