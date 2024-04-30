Kent Police issued this image of a man wanted for burglary and everyone said the same thing

Weird World police

To the Kent Police control room now, where the long arm of the law outreached even itself with this image of a man wanted in connection with a burglary in Tunbridge Wells.

And there’s nothing funny about burglary, obviously, or being the victim of any sort of crime.

But there was something funny about the computer generated image of the suspect they would like to question. Because … look.

Investigators have released a computer generated image of a man they would like to identify in connection with a burglary in Tunbridge Wells. https://t.co/hPrbjaLeyU pic.twitter.com/D35VA8TfQd — Kent Police TWells (@KentPoliceTWell) April 29, 2024

And it prompted no end of hilarity as you might imagine, and some very funny responses like all these.

Not everyone said the same thing – just most people.

1.

He’s hiding in the Facility level in GoldenEye https://t.co/R1Cm5bGvlg — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) April 29, 2024

2.

did he burglarize the Wii bowling alley https://t.co/cgzY8QSxTR — Matt Margolis (@ItsMattsLaw) April 29, 2024

3.

4.

I saw this man in my local bowling alley and immediately told the authorities but he got away. I snapped a picture of him before he left tho https://t.co/wJ5li5hqB5 pic.twitter.com/ay0D2xBmTx — Ed Rose (@ESRosebud) April 29, 2024

5.

suspect last seen coming out of a Harry Potter game for the PS1 https://t.co/AWH6kpCUW2 — Blake ™ (@NeilNevins) April 29, 2024

6.

Photo of his coworkers pic.twitter.com/DzStXvGG7O — Havoc (@ProjektHavoc) April 29, 2024

7.

Things are getting so bad in the UK that they have to render their entire country on a PS2… https://t.co/bbRa4Dn2XK — Foundational White Janissary (@White_Janissary) April 30, 2024

8.

They trapped Pete Buttigieg in a PS1 game and he's broken free. Tortured by the humanity he can never regain, he is now roaming the streets, lashing out at a society he can never reenter. https://t.co/FOVUxvdYpS — Séamus Malekafzali (@Seamus_Malek) April 29, 2024

9.

Every single person in N64 goldeneye looked like this https://t.co/PtYjaVgGyL — Jesse Marshall (@jmarshfof) April 29, 2024

And finally …

Okay but remember this classic?? There’s a chance bro actually does look like the computer generated version https://t.co/4gJbYStXjC pic.twitter.com/EiF1cPjKBZ — (@EmmaTolkin) April 29, 2024

Oh go on, then.

Suspect was last seen guarding a Soviet base in GoldenEye 64. https://t.co/bklf0o9GIh — Stephen Graham (@StephenCVGraham) April 30, 2024

