Kent Police issued this image of a man wanted for burglary and everyone said the same thing

Poke Staff. Updated April 30th, 2024

To the Kent Police control room now, where the long arm of the law outreached even itself with this image of a man wanted in connection with a burglary in Tunbridge Wells.

And there’s nothing funny about burglary, obviously, or being the victim of any sort of crime.

But there was something funny about the computer generated image of the suspect they would like to question. Because … look.

And it prompted no end of hilarity as you might imagine, and some very funny responses like all these.

Not everyone said the same thing – just most people.

And finally …

Oh go on, then.

Source @KentPoliceTWell