The new Alien film’s remote control facehugger is the stuff of nightmares …and daymares – 19 scarily good reactions
One of the abiding images of the 1979 sci-fi classic Alien is of the terrifying ‘facehugger’ scurrying around the ship, bleeding acid blood, so we’re excited to learn that the premise of the upcoming Alien: Romulus involves a space station crawling with them. Literally.
Director Fede Álvarez shared a short clip showing a facehugger prop scuttling like our lives depended on it.
Playing with my favorite toy on set of #AlienRomulus last summer. RC Facehugger created by the amazing team from @wetaworkshop Happy #AlienDay everybody! pic.twitter.com/XKqc5StFtR
The creature, made by Wētā Workshop, a New Zealand-based special effects company, got Twitter/X very excited – but not always in a good way.
1.
Listen I love the alien franchise
But if this mf is coming at me at Mach Jesus, I’m scoring the hardest field goal you’ve ever fucking seen https://t.co/rpDEtpYPuF pic.twitter.com/F4KAQc37xN
2.
Looking for the toilets in a pub you’ve never been to before https://t.co/7msD89L59x
3.
if someone tried pranking me with one of these i might have a heаrt attack https://t.co/3nksENRrns
4.
Yeah, toy or not, I would not hesitate to shoot that bitch. Looks like an Australian spider. https://t.co/AAq4ETAuHN pic.twitter.com/tYv8OHBq5f
5.
I don’t care how much it costs, I’d be curb stomping that mf. https://t.co/gh1plTgN3r pic.twitter.com/T3FuqOLj8B
6.
GET IT AWAY FROM ME pic.twitter.com/PNLFkSRSox
7.
We already have a face hugger Romulus https://t.co/bAzgCFd8uj pic.twitter.com/i8b2Z1tn9M
8.
they should suddenly unleash 500 of these at comic con https://t.co/kAP1V0V4dF
9.
he’s like this every time I accidentally say “go for a walk?” too loud https://t.co/t7bF2AboaR
10.
Loving the look of this and its use of practical effects.
Also me if I came face to face with a facehugger https://t.co/kmn3Qpb45n pic.twitter.com/d9DR2fWhEf
