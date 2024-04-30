Entertainment films

The new Alien film’s remote control facehugger is the stuff of nightmares …and daymares – 19 scarily good reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 30th, 2024

One of the abiding images of the 1979 sci-fi classic Alien is of the terrifying ‘facehugger’ scurrying around the ship, bleeding acid blood, so we’re excited to learn that the premise of the upcoming Alien: Romulus involves a space station crawling with them. Literally.

Director Fede Álvarez shared a short clip showing a facehugger prop scuttling like our lives depended on it.

The creature, made by Wētā Workshop, a New Zealand-based special effects company, got Twitter/X very excited – but not always in a good way.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2