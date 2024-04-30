The new Alien film’s remote control facehugger is the stuff of nightmares …and daymares – 19 scarily good reactions

Entertainment films

One of the abiding images of the 1979 sci-fi classic Alien is of the terrifying ‘facehugger’ scurrying around the ship, bleeding acid blood, so we’re excited to learn that the premise of the upcoming Alien: Romulus involves a space station crawling with them. Literally.

Director Fede Álvarez shared a short clip showing a facehugger prop scuttling like our lives depended on it.

Playing with my favorite toy on set of #AlienRomulus last summer. RC Facehugger created by the amazing team from @wetaworkshop Happy #AlienDay everybody! pic.twitter.com/XKqc5StFtR — Fede Alvarez (@fedalvar) April 26, 2024

The creature, made by Wētā Workshop, a New Zealand-based special effects company, got Twitter/X very excited – but not always in a good way.

1.

Listen I love the alien franchise

But if this mf is coming at me at Mach Jesus, I’m scoring the hardest field goal you’ve ever fucking seen https://t.co/rpDEtpYPuF pic.twitter.com/F4KAQc37xN — ️‍⚧️Spooky Trans Man️‍⚧️KIMOCHII CON IN MAY (@TwinkleSkeleton) April 27, 2024

2.

Looking for the toilets in a pub you’ve never been to before https://t.co/7msD89L59x — Paul Anthony Jones (@paulanthjones) April 27, 2024

3.

if someone tried pranking me with one of these i might have a heаrt attack https://t.co/3nksENRrns — kira (@kirawontmiss) April 26, 2024

4.

Yeah, toy or not, I would not hesitate to shoot that bitch. Looks like an Australian spider. https://t.co/AAq4ETAuHN pic.twitter.com/tYv8OHBq5f — Key'Shawn Watkins #BLM (@KeyWatkins51299) April 26, 2024

5.

I don’t care how much it costs, I’d be curb stomping that mf. https://t.co/gh1plTgN3r pic.twitter.com/T3FuqOLj8B — Eren Jaeger’s Body Pillow (@erensmainheaux) April 26, 2024

6.

GET IT AWAY FROM ME pic.twitter.com/PNLFkSRSox — ً (@tylerduran21) April 26, 2024

7.

We already have a face hugger Romulus https://t.co/bAzgCFd8uj pic.twitter.com/i8b2Z1tn9M — Dani || ᖭི༏ᖫྀ (@Dan0nat0r) April 26, 2024

8.

they should suddenly unleash 500 of these at comic con https://t.co/kAP1V0V4dF — Neb | ️‍ (@NebsGoodTakes) April 26, 2024

9.

he’s like this every time I accidentally say “go for a walk?” too loud https://t.co/t7bF2AboaR — Blake ™ (@NeilNevins) April 27, 2024

10.