This rapidly unravelling patriotic Brit was already eye-opening but the police officer’s payoff was simply sublime

Not the first patriotic Brit wanging on about St George’s Day that we’ve featured on these pages in the last week or so but it will surely be the last. Won’t it?

It’s a fervently patriotic Brit whose dedication to the cause is already unravelling before your very eyes, and then comes the police officer’s payoff which is the very definition of chef’s kiss.

Police stopped it all when it was St George's Day" "Was you there on St George's Day? "To be honest I missed it because I was busy" "This is a Christian country love, it comes from god. Not your Brazilian flag" Police officer: Madam you're here to protest about ULEZ Her:‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/rxsNf1mWAK — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) April 29, 2024

Ooof.

Flags, sir. Brazilians of em. — Davidwallen (Alfalfa Male) (@prolierthanthou) April 29, 2024

Feeling blessed because I only ever see people like this in viral videos — djclipart (@djclipart) April 29, 2024

Copper shut her down so well then — Archie (@AFLCymru) April 29, 2024

It's the bastards who exploit these people grievances and being left behind that I hate the most.

They have helped them misdirect their anger elsewhere. — Wale Gates (@walegates) April 29, 2024

