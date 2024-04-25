These proud Brits tried to explain how their country had been taken away and were owned into next year

News st george's day

It’s not so long ago that St George’s Day used to pass without much comment, little more than a footnote on the page in your diary (which you don’t use anymore either).

But now it’s become a rallying cry for proud Brits – from England, obviously – to take to the streets to celebrate their heritage and talk about how they’re no longer allowed to celebrate their heritage, that sort of thing.

And these particular patriots were asked to explain by Times Radio exactly how their country had been taken away for them, and it’s hilarious and infuriating but most of all plain flabbergasting.

“I’ve had enough of this country being taken away from us.” British nationalist protesters clash with the Metropolitan Police at the cenotaph on St George’s Day. https://t.co/8ybDDaTnQK pic.twitter.com/yIo36GG75G — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) April 23, 2024

And it prompted no end of comments as you might imagine. These people surely said it best.

Apparently nursery rhymes, fish and chips and cups of tea have all been taken away from poor suffering England. But at least you can still hit a police horse in the face with an umbrella Fucking crazypic.twitter.com/o7lbjMA1DP — NeilMackay (@NeilMackay) April 24, 2024

This is how radicalisation of simple minded folk takes place.

She believes most of this because she’s incapable of critical thinking. pic.twitter.com/Lea9oJwItV — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) April 24, 2024

What always strikes me is the intense sense of a persecution that does not actually exist. You can be a white Christian tea drinker consuming only “meat and two veg” and no one cares. It’s only that many people don’t share that lifestyle, and they can’t be forced to. https://t.co/6fl0W1jpT8 — Alison K. Montijn☕ (@alisonkatebr) April 24, 2024

‘We’re a coffee nation’… the first coffeehouse in England opened its doors in Oxford in 1650 – a mere 374 years ago. Seems like only yesterday. pic.twitter.com/JkPdmHjNKI — Brexit Buster (@BrexitBuster) April 24, 2024

Enjoying this League of Gentleman spin off where the characters visit London for a day. https://t.co/hzla30iOKb — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) April 24, 2024

“We’re a coffee country now. I want my f**king tea back!” pic.twitter.com/TEkPZoVzbA — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) April 24, 2024

Not sure about this new ‘Visit Britain’ campaign. pic.twitter.com/0ki0ClylST — Brendan May (@bmay) April 24, 2024

