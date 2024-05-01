Isabel Oakeshott’s plan to make benefits claimants pick litter got absolutely trashed – 16 tidy comebacks

News telegraph

Over at Telegraph Towers, the genius behind the UK’s largest satirical publication has given the go-ahead for yet another column straight from the ‘flog the poor’ school of thought.

This week’s frontperson for what can only be the work of Armando Iannucci or Chris Morris is ghost-writer extraordinaire (Pig’s head edition), and almost permanent fixture on the BBC’s political magazines, Isabel Oakeshott, who has a solution to the problem of litter and benefit claimants.

Here’s a flavour of her think piece.

“Not far off half a million young people aged 18 to 24 are on out-of-work benefits … Many complain of mental health problems that might well be alleviated by fresh air; camaraderie, and a sense of accomplishment at the end of the day. The physical exercise associated with compulsory litter-picking sessions surely wouldn’t go amiss.”

Her column was shared on Twitter/X by Richard Tice, who is coincidentally the partner of Ms Oakeshott and the leader of the right-wing Reform UK limited company (if you don’t count the de facto leader, Nigel Farage).

It’s unlikely to be a coincidence that Reform UK’s only MP, 30p Lee Anderson, has been banging on about litter in Blackpool recently, and was namechecked in the column.

Her plan wasn’t exactly met with enthusiasm.

1.

Couldn't they be put to better use ghost writing diaries and betraying sources? pic.twitter.com/SKYVH4OOK0 — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) April 30, 2024

2.

“Then flog them in public”. All the mouth-frothy Telegraph feels. pic.twitter.com/dZU1oJH6nh — Brendan May (@bmay) April 29, 2024

3.

If you’re not a Telegraph columnist, you are by default making a substantially more positive contribution to society than Isabel Oakeshott pic.twitter.com/sjf2hFMOqX — TheIainDuncanSmiths (@TheIDSmiths) April 30, 2024

4.

I'm confused is this Richard Tice just tweeting support for his girlfriend or is it Oakeshott using a column in the Telegraph to kite fly a policy that Tice and his rancid Reform Party Ltd hope to announce next week in order to grift some more donations from the terminally dim? pic.twitter.com/5Ls2HJo4GH — I Am Incorrigible also on Bluesky, threads & masto (@ImIncorrigible) April 30, 2024

5.

Work houses seem a good Tory idea — Professor Danny Blanchflower economist & fisherman (@D_Blanchflower) April 30, 2024

6.

Isabel Oakeshott & Zoe Strimpel have a wager going to see who can write the cuntiest column for The Telegraph. It's neck & neck. Or given their privileged backgrounds & lack of a proper working history it's brass neck & brass neck. pic.twitter.com/2bL0fCtdEX — Gyll King Post Skip Diplomacy (@GyllKing) April 29, 2024

7.

Who knew that curing our mental health crisis would be as simple as forcing claimants to clean streets, ay? I didn’t know forced labour would cure depression or anxiety, but thanks to Oakeshott’s fantasy, I’m enlightened! https://t.co/7QLIjVT61U — The Secret Civil Servant (@SecCivServ) April 30, 2024

8.

Cleaning the streets is a job. It is an honourable and important job and it should be performed by people who are physically able and they should be paid a living wage to do so. This is disgusting, ignorant, divisive garbage. https://t.co/fCWvn4QBc5 — Georgia Lewis (@georgialewis76) April 30, 2024

9.

Go and clean them yourself @IsabelOakeshott You don’t do any work Bone idle grifter pic.twitter.com/B0q4lu2Sru — Stop The Bollocks with Mirabel (@MirabelTweets1) April 30, 2024

10.

If Isabel Oakeshott, Richard Tice, 30p Lee Anderson & their fellow Reform UK loons ever had any power they would have you living off porridge & sweeping the streets pic.twitter.com/42qCiXEY7f — European Unity #FBPE #Johnson’sOut #Rejoin (@EuropeanUnity1) April 30, 2024

11.

Isabel Oakeshott is not a journalist, she's a professional right wing shit-stirrer and one of the biggest representative of every kind of rancid prejudice. Oakeshott demonstrates here what it means to be spoiled, arrogant and monumentally ignorant about how real people live. pic.twitter.com/yguea8Q6Mf — Amra Watson (@AmraWatson) April 30, 2024

12.

Isn't that's what the Nazis did to the jews in the 1930s? "Get benefits claimants back to work -cleaning our filthy streets"

ISABEL OAKESHOTT pic.twitter.com/WudUtyFJoj — Louis 〓〓 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) April 29, 2024

13.

In any normal country, this kind of fascist-adjacent call for forced labour would be an extreme fringe position, shunned by the mainstream and deplored publicly.

In the UK, Oakeshott is featured on BBC, regularly, as if she were a legitimate commentator. pic.twitter.com/PE8WLW84Fq — simon maginn (@simonmaginn) April 30, 2024

14.

“So you support central government giving local authorities more money so they can employ more street cleaners?”

“No, hang on…” pic.twitter.com/aSUZt0q7ed — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) April 30, 2024

15.

Still wondering what excuse Isabel Oakeshott is using? Time to get her and all the Telegraph out of business and on the streets, cleaning up a fraction of the filth they have poured out. pic.twitter.com/UgMalG9Ivq — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) April 30, 2024

16.

The caring Reform Party endorsing conscripted labour… https://t.co/BXObxyKiz0 — Gary Gilligan #FBPE #BLM #GTTO (@garygilligan) April 30, 2024

Forced labour isn’t her first foray into Dickensian workhouse-owner mentality. Here’s an Oakeshott classic.

Just remembering when Isabel Oakeshott (who’s shacked up with a multimillionaire) did her bit for the country by offering up free home economics lessons to the plebs. pic.twitter.com/BcDD5uleZU — Miffy (@miffythegamer) April 30, 2024

Source Telegraph Image Screengrab, Screengrab