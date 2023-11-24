Politics

Isabel Oakeshott wants the ‘untapped resource’ of sick and disabled people to stop mucking about on benefits

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 24th, 2023

On Thursday, the right-wing journalist Isabel Oakeshott made her 15th appearance on the BBC’s flagship political discussion show, Question Time.

During the hour-long programme, she advocated for net zero immigration, tried to drum up sympathy for Nigel Farage over his £1.5 million appearance on I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, and then she answered this question –

It was exactly the sort of response you’d expect from the woman whose hot take on food poverty was ‘porridge costs a pound.’

“I don’t think it’s much of a stick to say if after 18 months of looking, when there are that many job vacancies, you still refuse to take a job that you can do – and you get another six months after that to still muck around – then we’re going to take your benefits away.”

People were appalled – but not particularly surprised.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

One audience member had a more nuanced view.

READ MORE

Michael Heseltine shredding these Talk TV Brexiteers is a most satisfying watch

Source BBC Question Time Image Screengrab