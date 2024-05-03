Jonathan Gullis being royally owned over his election prospects is a tantalising taste of what’s to come (probably)

News elections Jonathan Gullis

Early days as far as the local election results go (at the time of writing) but it’s obviously been a good for Labour, less so for the Conservatives.

And it was a particularly bad night for Tory MP and Conservative deputy chair – lol – Jonathan Gullis. You remember.

He was taking part in the BBC’s election coverage when the scale of the swing started to emerge and Labour MP Jonathan Ashwworth did a (brief) bit of arithmetic.

Ashworth handing Gullis his ass on a plate pic.twitter.com/Se5p3Mg9CK — The Man of Hidden Shallows (@Richiemuso) May 3, 2024

His mouth opened but no words came out.

‘Toast Encounters of the Furred

Kind…’ Here’s Labour’s Jonathan Ashworth throwing an almighty haymaker at political rage-Yeti Jonathan Gullis You just love to see it pic.twitter.com/7L4HcDQsVF — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) May 3, 2024

“We’re going to keep delivering” says Jonathan Gullis. Yeah, delivering catastrophic losses in elections and appalling polling figures. He’s actually lost all grip on reality. pic.twitter.com/My7hAOFgOO — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) May 3, 2024

With a 16% swing, spot the difference… pic.twitter.com/X4Ie1uQmDC — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) May 3, 2024

I have somehow found myself in the position of being awake at half past three in the morning, watching Jonathan Gullis moving his jaw like Zippy off Rainbow, whilst somehow making less sense than him. A skidmark in human form. — Jason (@NickMotown) May 3, 2024

Let’s just wait until ALL the results are in.

I think it is far too early to say if the #LocalElections have been catastrophic to us Conservatives.

Meanwhile let me condemn the OBSCENE language directed at Jonathan Gullis by Labour’s Jonathan Ashworth.pic.twitter.com/jNPrIcXGlB — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) May 3, 2024

Gullis, the chimp in a suit, gets royally owned by Jonathan Ashworth whilst Laura Kuenssberg tries to downplay the level of Labour’s success. pic.twitter.com/ordrg34oxk — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) May 3, 2024

To conclude …

Ha! Whatever side you vote, Gullis is an utter bell end… so this was enjoyable https://t.co/k4dzZCdQVh — Tom Burford (@TommyB47) May 3, 2024

