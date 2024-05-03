News elections Jonathan Gullis

Jonathan Gullis being royally owned over his election prospects is a tantalising taste of what’s to come (probably)

John Plunkett. Updated May 3rd, 2024

Early days as far as the local election results go (at the time of writing) but it’s obviously been a good for Labour, less so for the Conservatives.

And it was a particularly bad night for Tory MP and Conservative deputy chair – lol – Jonathan Gullis. You remember.

He was taking part in the BBC’s election coverage when the scale of the swing started to emerge and Labour MP Jonathan Ashwworth did a (brief) bit of arithmetic.

His mouth opened but no words came out.

To conclude …

READ MORE

Boris Johnson was turned away after forgetting to bring photo ID to the polling station – these 32 comments really marked his card

Source @Richiemuso