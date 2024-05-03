Boris Johnson was turned away after forgetting to bring photo ID to the polling station – these 32 comments really marked his card

News boris johnson

Thursday was a big day on the UK political calendar, with elections for some local councils, mayors, Police and Crime Commissioners and, in the case of Blackpool South – a new MP to replace disgraced former Tory MP Scott Benton.

BREAKING: Labour has WON the Blackpool South by-election LAB: 10,825 (-1,732)

CON: 3,218 (-13,029)

REF: 3,101 (=)

LDEM: 387 (-621)

GRN: 368 (-195) Turnout: 32.5%

Changes w/ 2019 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) May 3, 2024

Ahead of polling, voters were repeatedly reminded that they now need photo ID to cast their ballot. The message didn’t get through to everyone.

NEW: Boris Johnson has been turned away from voting today after forgetting his photo ID pic.twitter.com/1ckxahXCir — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) May 2, 2024

The Mirror had details. Prepare to facepalm.

Boris Johnson was initially turned away as he only had an envelope with his name and address on it, a source tells @LizzyBuchan https://t.co/7mVx57DW7v — John Stevens (@johnestevens) May 2, 2024

It was an extraordinary omission from the man who had famously opposed the requirement for ID, before actually bringing it into law.

Boris Johnson said in 2004 that he would eat his ID at a polling station in protest if the law ever required it. In 2022, he passed a law requiring ID to vote and dismissed criticism it would stop people voting. In 2024, he forgot his ID when trying to vote and was turned away. pic.twitter.com/L5x1c0oct3 — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) May 2, 2024

Although not completely convinced that the former PM hadn’t done it for the attention, Twitter/X brought the takedowns. And very good they were, too.

Boris Johnson tried to vote today. His Voter ID was an envelope with his name and address on it!! He was turned away What a sham and an utter shambles #VoterID #LocalElections https://t.co/adiFirrACD — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) May 2, 2024

Banter timeline has entered its final boss era. https://t.co/ochIPfaGq8 — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) May 2, 2024

PLEASE let this be true https://t.co/4Kn9i8tNK3 — Mitch Benn (@MitchBenn) May 2, 2024

I didn’t expect the leopards to eat my face etc etc https://t.co/5m5Lou4HCY — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) May 2, 2024

Boris Johnson gets turned away at polling station after forgetting his ID. That's Boris Johnson who INTRODUCED voter ID pic.twitter.com/ta2WNlFRl4 — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 2, 2024

"As Prime Minister I introduced legislation mandating that everyone must take photo ID to vote, then forgot to take my photo ID to vote." https://t.co/PyApYp6PbK pic.twitter.com/XP6D1RzHOz — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) May 2, 2024

Surprise! Discredited, ousted former PM Boris Johnson didn’t stop to consider that the voter suppression rules he introduced might actually apply to him pic.twitter.com/DzWNQbdmrY — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) May 2, 2024

Some will mistakenly think this is part of the act, but no, Boris Johnson is just this incompetent. #LocalElections pic.twitter.com/t2pC8z4LeS — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 2, 2024

If he can't remember how to access his own WhatsApp messages, he can't be expected to remember the blue passport he jettisoned 5% of our GDP for. https://t.co/DiZsOQDVyN — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) May 2, 2024

Epic incompetence, sincere belief that rules don’t apply to him or desperate attention-seeking? It’s like he never went away. pic.twitter.com/PolQZQZNQw — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) May 2, 2024

Aaaaand there he goes, drawing attention to himself again. And this time he didn't even need a zipwire and flags. https://t.co/cjZfZw0HEP — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) May 2, 2024

Maybe he ate it https://t.co/E63igWSYlc — Angela Eagle DBE (@angelaeagle) May 2, 2024

16.