Our 24 favourite comments on all the Met Gala madness

Celebrity fashion

New York‘s Metropolitan Museum of Art – the Met – was once again the centre of the fashion world on Monday night, when celebrities flocked to the Met Gala – its annual fundraiser for its Costume Institute, with a theme of ‘The Garden of Time’.

The #MetGala red carpet is underway! Co-chair Anna Wintour kicks it off. pic.twitter.com/YSsh6MWZ5r — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) May 6, 2024

The red carpet wasn’t actually red …

The carpet for the 2024 Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/gmjsFr4Uvd — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 6, 2024

Zendaya was good enough to give the waiting fans a flash of Blue Steel.

South African singer Tyla had to be carried up the steps in her dress made of sand. No, we’re not kidding.

Tyla is getting lifted + carried on the #MetGala steps! ✨ pic.twitter.com/6MO33JRMDy — People (@people) May 6, 2024

And Kim Kardashian did what she always does. Take that any way you like.

In fact, it was a night filled with the beautiful and the famous.

Sienna Miller, Chemena Kamali, Greta Gerwig, Emma Mackey and Zoe Saldana attend The 2024 Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/6eppDfglCi — @23metgala (@23metgala) May 6, 2024

Cost of living crisis? What cost of living crisis?

The gala was the talk of Twitter/X, with some oohing and aahing at the fashion and opulence on display, and others, well, not so much.

1.

it’s time to become a fashion critic again while lying in my bed wearing a 5 year old shirt with a hole in it #metgala pic.twitter.com/zkEaafqb26 — iza (@wIwsfilm) May 6, 2024

2.

BREAKING: Aragorn son of Arathorn, who is called Elessar, the Elfstone, Dúnadan, the heir of Isildur Elendil's son of Gondor has arrived at the 2024 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/bwC1yBsxKo — JRR Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) May 6, 2024

3.

I woulda pulled up in this and I promise u it probably woulda been better than the rest of this carpet #MetGala pic.twitter.com/A4g2oNmtSB — michelle (@michallaire) May 6, 2024

4.

5.

The only one who would have ATE that #MetGala pic.twitter.com/y894FAGVAM — acia (@forletterboxd_) May 6, 2024

6.

The fashion world is in awe, as Catturd and Zendaya stun at this year’s #MetGala and asks America, who wears it better. pic.twitter.com/OUwFoV87sk — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) May 6, 2024

7.

….Did they wander over from a community theater production of A Midsummer Nights Dream? https://t.co/8deuftXxZS — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 6, 2024

8.

POOKIE PLEASE WHAT IS THIS WHY ARE U WEARING A TURNIP#MetGala pic.twitter.com/oG3bGK6YRs — ella ⎊ (@starksahsoka) May 6, 2024

9.

Colin Firth regen https://t.co/kFWomq6Ylw — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) May 6, 2024

10.

Me, showing up to the Met Gala wearing everything I just bought at Target pic.twitter.com/2TffgJmkzM — Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) May 6, 2024

11.

me trying to get into men wearing boring basic suits and tuxes on the #MetGala carpet pic.twitter.com/mGU1fRCS9B — A.J. (@ajhisnandez) May 6, 2024

12.