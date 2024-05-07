Our 24 favourite comments on all the Met Gala madness
New York‘s Metropolitan Museum of Art – the Met – was once again the centre of the fashion world on Monday night, when celebrities flocked to the Met Gala – its annual fundraiser for its Costume Institute, with a theme of ‘The Garden of Time’.
The #MetGala red carpet is underway! Co-chair Anna Wintour kicks it off. pic.twitter.com/YSsh6MWZ5r
— The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) May 6, 2024
The red carpet wasn’t actually red …
The carpet for the 2024 Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/gmjsFr4Uvd
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 6, 2024
Zendaya was good enough to give the waiting fans a flash of Blue Steel.
Absolute history books moment. #MetGala2024 pic.twitter.com/AmzpVoxqsd
— ✨Alyssa⁷✨ (@AlyssaTweets4U) May 7, 2024
South African singer Tyla had to be carried up the steps in her dress made of sand. No, we’re not kidding.
Tyla is getting lifted + carried on the #MetGala steps! ✨ pic.twitter.com/6MO33JRMDy
— People (@people) May 6, 2024
And Kim Kardashian did what she always does. Take that any way you like.
Kim Kardashian can’t breathe in that dress #MetGala pic.twitter.com/0y4fHqLMEa
— SIKORA (@iamsikora) May 7, 2024
In fact, it was a night filled with the beautiful and the famous.
Sienna Miller, Chemena Kamali, Greta Gerwig, Emma Mackey and Zoe Saldana attend The 2024 Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/6eppDfglCi
— @23metgala (@23metgala) May 6, 2024
Cost of living crisis? What cost of living crisis?
The gala was the talk of Twitter/X, with some oohing and aahing at the fashion and opulence on display, and others, well, not so much.
1.
it’s time to become a fashion critic again while lying in my bed wearing a 5 year old shirt with a hole in it #metgala pic.twitter.com/zkEaafqb26
— iza (@wIwsfilm) May 6, 2024
2.
BREAKING: Aragorn son of Arathorn, who is called Elessar, the Elfstone, Dúnadan, the heir of Isildur Elendil's son of Gondor has arrived at the 2024 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/bwC1yBsxKo
— JRR Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) May 6, 2024
3.
I woulda pulled up in this and I promise u it probably woulda been better than the rest of this carpet #MetGala pic.twitter.com/A4g2oNmtSB
— michelle (@michallaire) May 6, 2024
4.
Rebecca Ferguson murdered this look #MetGala pic.twitter.com/toFkOXC27t
— @[email protected] (@gdimelow) May 6, 2024
5.
The only one who would have ATE that #MetGala pic.twitter.com/y894FAGVAM
— acia (@forletterboxd_) May 6, 2024
6.
The fashion world is in awe, as Catturd and Zendaya stun at this year’s #MetGala and asks America, who wears it better. pic.twitter.com/OUwFoV87sk
— Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) May 6, 2024
7.
….Did they wander over from a community theater production of A Midsummer Nights Dream? https://t.co/8deuftXxZS
— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 6, 2024
8.
POOKIE PLEASE WHAT IS THIS WHY ARE U WEARING A TURNIP#MetGala pic.twitter.com/oG3bGK6YRs
— ella ⎊ (@starksahsoka) May 6, 2024
9.
Colin Firth regen https://t.co/kFWomq6Ylw
— Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) May 6, 2024
10.
Me, showing up to the Met Gala wearing everything I just bought at Target pic.twitter.com/2TffgJmkzM
— Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) May 6, 2024
11.
me trying to get into men wearing boring basic suits and tuxes on the #MetGala carpet pic.twitter.com/mGU1fRCS9B
— A.J. (@ajhisnandez) May 6, 2024
12.
Not saying I inspired #MetGala2024 theme, but wore this at the o2 last year. pic.twitter.com/c6rvZeQjxD
— Jayde Adams (@jaydeadams) May 6, 2024