How this tiger claims the spot it wants is both cute and highly relatable

Poke Staff. Updated May 8th, 2024

If ever you’re in need of something to put a smile on your face, the Twitter/X account of buitengebieden is a good place to look, because he shares positive, heartwarming and funny content.

Like this clip of a tiger dealing with the tricky problem of finding somebody has taken your favourite spot.

Perhaps he just wanted to be the big spoon. Either way, it got the thumbs up from these people.

It looks like the tactic works for tortoises too.

