How this tiger claims the spot it wants is both cute and highly relatable

If ever you’re in need of something to put a smile on your face, the Twitter/X account of buitengebieden is a good place to look, because he shares positive, heartwarming and funny content.

Like this clip of a tiger dealing with the tricky problem of finding somebody has taken your favourite spot.

That’s my side of the bed.. pic.twitter.com/bS10828Chi — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 7, 2024

Perhaps he just wanted to be the big spoon. Either way, it got the thumbs up from these people.

Animals are like people https://t.co/eKc2l04eKO — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) May 7, 2024

Actual footage of me coming in to lie down on the sofa https://t.co/kgzYyCGARG — Gemubah (@Gemubah) May 7, 2024

Bro, please give me a little space. I am tired of hunting.

pic.twitter.com/jkRfPzRUNp — Dial g Suman (@SumanDial) May 7, 2024

There was enough space for Jack on that door… https://t.co/BdeFPTLJOl — LiniBKK (@LiniBKK) May 7, 2024

When someone's in your spot.pic.twitter.com/ExgJqoosH3 — Aaron Wiener (@Wieneraaron) May 7, 2024

Big cats are also adorable pic.twitter.com/vR9Vd7MDui — Cats Only (@CatsPurrfect1) May 7, 2024

Too cute not to share. https://t.co/OZnRv8S7Dg — Dan Laughlin (@VoteLaughlin) May 7, 2024

Me if my OH decided to sleep on my side https://t.co/OrUB5Ifc9x — Rebecca Bradley (@RebeccaJBradley) May 7, 2024

It looks like the tactic works for tortoises too.

Hey, it's my spot! Good morning ✨️✨ pic.twitter.com/nmhi6Y60BM — Cat Knows Everything (@ElenaVu2s) May 7, 2024

Kitten vs Roomba is the only proof you need that pet cats are related to tigers

Source buitengebieden Image Screengrab