How this tiger claims the spot it wants is both cute and highly relatable
If ever you’re in need of something to put a smile on your face, the Twitter/X account of buitengebieden is a good place to look, because he shares positive, heartwarming and funny content.
Like this clip of a tiger dealing with the tricky problem of finding somebody has taken your favourite spot.
That’s my side of the bed.. pic.twitter.com/bS10828Chi
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 7, 2024
Perhaps he just wanted to be the big spoon. Either way, it got the thumbs up from these people.
1.
I just LOVE this! #wildearth https://t.co/RBzfkJHKxb
— Skye Doogie (@SkyeDoogie) May 7, 2024
2.
Animals are like people https://t.co/eKc2l04eKO
— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) May 7, 2024
3.
Actual footage of me coming in to lie down on the sofa https://t.co/kgzYyCGARG
— Gemubah (@Gemubah) May 7, 2024
4.
Bro, please give me a little space. I am tired of hunting.
pic.twitter.com/jkRfPzRUNp
— Dial g Suman (@SumanDial) May 7, 2024
5.
There was enough space for Jack on that door… https://t.co/BdeFPTLJOl
— LiniBKK (@LiniBKK) May 7, 2024
6.
When someone's in your spot.pic.twitter.com/ExgJqoosH3
— Aaron Wiener (@Wieneraaron) May 7, 2024
7.
Big cats are also adorable pic.twitter.com/vR9Vd7MDui
— Cats Only (@CatsPurrfect1) May 7, 2024
8.
buddie codedpic.twitter.com/ToJIzzusGG
— . (@stillgottime) May 7, 2024
9.
Too cute not to share. https://t.co/OZnRv8S7Dg
— Dan Laughlin (@VoteLaughlin) May 7, 2024
10.
Me if my OH decided to sleep on my side https://t.co/OrUB5Ifc9x
— Rebecca Bradley (@RebeccaJBradley) May 7, 2024
11.
"Move over ya big lug! That's *my* side you're on!"
H/T @NiktNiemandhttps://t.co/Pc9rX9Pwbc
— Gray Wolf (@graywolf442) May 8, 2024
It looks like the tactic works for tortoises too.
Hey, it's my spot!
Good morning ✨️✨ pic.twitter.com/nmhi6Y60BM
— Cat Knows Everything (@ElenaVu2s) May 7, 2024
Source buitengebieden Image Screengrab