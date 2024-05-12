‘The Guy Who Decides’ reveals the thinking behind Eurovision – in case you want someone to blame

Entertainment comedy eurovision

Eurovision is over for another year, although this one is going to be a hot topic for a while yet.

We won’t share spoilers, because if you don’t know the result by now, it’s probably because you don’t want to.

The fabulous Jimmy Rees let his frankly psychopathic Guy Who Decides give an explanation for the absolute madness that makes the song contest what it is, and it’s good to finally have someone to blame …or thank.

Here’s how he hashed it out, with the help of the long-suffering Jason.

“So, we’re uniting Europe through songs?” “No, Jason. You weren’t listening. Shit songs.” “What does this show look like?” “Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Mardi Gras: the Musical.”

‘That sounds a bit political’ might be the understatement of the year. Specifically this year. This was TikTok’s reaction.

We’ve created a Eurovision drinking game. It’s always dangerous.

Charlotte Evers

This is perfection and I love all of it.

Jakomoro

So accurate. Still look forward to it every year.

J.R.

Eurovision makes absolutely no sense, but total sense.

Alex

Eurovision is just the musical real life equivalent of the hunger games then.

deckoj

I finally understand Eurovision. Thank you.

Machuma MaiSumaita

So accurate, love it.

Queenie

It’s always the weird & wacky ones that make it to the grand final.

Sweet-Archangel

Shit songs, SHIT SONGS!!! How very dare you!!!!!!

KatyTrimnell

A TikTok user named Joshua said –

Give that wolf a banana.

Peak Eurovision.

