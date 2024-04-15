‘The Guy Who Decides’ has made his move on chess – and it’s checkmate
There’s absolutely nothing – no sport, no game, no social convention – that can’t be made even better by a blistering explanation from The Guy Who Decides – or Jimmy Rees, to give him his proper name.
In the past, he’s tackled takeaway packaging, Halloween and use-by dates, to hilarious effect – as well as much more.
This sketch, however, delves into the cerebral pastime of chess. It will make you see the game in a whole new way.
@jimmyrees Where the Grandmasters at? #chess #chesstok #theguywhodecides #jasonjasonjason ♬ original sound – JimmyRees
“Anywhere between one minute and eternity.” is oddly accurate.
His explanation hit the sweet spot.
Somehow I think this actually happened when Chess was being invented.
Rosswright122
I never saw pawns that way, now I can’t unsee it.
DeadAI
I’m more confused after this.
Ciara_skz
I’ve seen so many of these I have someone scream ‘No, Jason’ at me in my dreams.
Chantal Noordeloos
Oooh… this is spot on!
tunesrlife
“They magically think it’s a brick wall” caught me off guard.
Gunvald
Not me playing chess and Tetris on my phone constantly while listening to audiobooks.
Darrow_Primus
Look, as a full time chess professional… this is some of your best work! excellent job… chaotic mess is a touch of brilliance! you sir, are a scholar!
Chess Doctors
Jimmy never misses but this is probably the best one yet! I love chess but it makes no sense!
Limitless Love Clothing
It seems to have worked out well for TikTok user this is 50.
Why is this the first time I understand chess. I think it’s because you validated the arbitrary ridiculousness of the rules.
That’s one way of putting it.
