‘The Guy Who Decides’ has made his move on chess – and it’s checkmate

There’s absolutely nothing – no sport, no game, no social convention – that can’t be made even better by a blistering explanation from The Guy Who Decides – or Jimmy Rees, to give him his proper name.

In the past, he’s tackled takeaway packaging, Halloween and use-by dates, to hilarious effect – as well as much more.

This sketch, however, delves into the cerebral pastime of chess. It will make you see the game in a whole new way.

“Anywhere between one minute and eternity.” is oddly accurate.

His explanation hit the sweet spot.

Somehow I think this actually happened when Chess was being invented.

Rosswright122

I never saw pawns that way, now I can’t unsee it.

DeadAI

I’m more confused after this.

Ciara_skz

I’ve seen so many of these I have someone scream ‘No, Jason’ at me in my dreams.

Chantal Noordeloos

Oooh… this is spot on!

tunesrlife

“They magically think it’s a brick wall” caught me off guard.

Gunvald

Not me playing chess and Tetris on my phone constantly while listening to audiobooks.

Darrow_Primus

Look, as a full time chess professional… this is some of your best work! excellent job… chaotic mess is a touch of brilliance! you sir, are a scholar!

Chess Doctors

Jimmy never misses but this is probably the best one yet! I love chess but it makes no sense!

Limitless Love Clothing

It seems to have worked out well for TikTok user this is 50.

Why is this the first time I understand chess. I think it’s because you validated the arbitrary ridiculousness of the rules.

That’s one way of putting it.

Source Jimmy Rees