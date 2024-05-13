Weird World art

This whole new angle on Munch’s The Scream went wildly viral but it’s not all it seems, doggone it!

Poke Staff. Updated May 13th, 2024

In the list of paintings familiar to pretty much everyone, The Scream is right up there with the Mona Lisa and Sunflowers.

Except, no matter how many times you’ve seen Edvard Munch’s The Scream, you haven’t looked at it quite like this.

And – be warned – once seen it really is never unseen.

And here it is again, just in case it’s tricky to see in full.

And it went viral, widely viral. Except it’s not in fact the actual painting.

Still messed with our mind for good.

Just to be clear!

Image Unsplash Agata Ciosek