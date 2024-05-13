This whole new angle on Munch’s The Scream went wildly viral but it’s not all it seems, doggone it!

Weird World art

In the list of paintings familiar to pretty much everyone, The Scream is right up there with the Mona Lisa and Sunflowers.

Except, no matter how many times you’ve seen Edvard Munch’s The Scream, you haven’t looked at it quite like this.

And – be warned – once seen it really is never unseen.

And here it is again, just in case it’s tricky to see in full.

And it went viral, widely viral. Except it’s not in fact the actual painting.

Still messed with our mind for good.

Now I can’t unsee it. — Orithyia (@lesbaddies) May 12, 2024

I can't even see the screaming dude now — Richie Bratton (@richiebratton) May 13, 2024

Just to be clear!

That’s not Munch’s painting. Looks like a bad copy. — Brian Satterwhite (@bmsatter) May 12, 2024

Image Unsplash Agata Ciosek