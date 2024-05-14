Someone claimed men’s hobbies are purely designed to attract women, and the internet begged to differ – 23 funniest comments

Twitter funny

Ed Latimore used to be a heavyweight boxer, but these days he shares his hard-won wisdom in books, a newsletter and on social media.

But, before you rush off to sign up for the emails, here’s a sneak peak at the type of nuggets he’s doling out.

Perhaps he’s better at giving boxing tips.

A recent pronouncement has been getting a lot of attention, and by ‘attention’, we mean mockery. Here’s what he said.

He’s like the Poundland Andrew Tate, when Andrew Tate is already the Poundland Andrew Tate. These responses tell a very different tale about hobbies.

1.

Oh yeah I started painting warhammer minis to get woman cause that’s where all the woman are. I had a primal urge to lock myself in a room with a tiny brush and paint. https://t.co/QdHZyJ9ova pic.twitter.com/5GBZtRTwLX — Low-rated Highlander (@LwRtdHighlander) May 13, 2024

2.

Doubt it. I once tried to ask a man about Warhammer and he hissed at me then tightened the toggles on the hood of his cloak x https://t.co/aRCjQ4lPOa pic.twitter.com/Rip3gyyOVn — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) May 13, 2024

3.

Good luck explaining why I made this then buddy https://t.co/171UarCci8 pic.twitter.com/iyufsANsop — James (@GravitysRa1nbow) May 12, 2024

4.

It’s true. I remember at a young age an older cousin pulling me to one side and saying ‘opinion polling and stats mate, that’s what you want to attract the ladies. If you can couple it with obsessing over football that’s the sweet spot’ https://t.co/ibSAe9BPxc — Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) May 13, 2024

5.

6.

Suffice to say @EdLatimore the female of species is not attracted in any way, shape or form by old sweaty Irish soccer shirts! And there was my 21 year old self thinking that women all over Ireland would be impressed when they saw the size of my huge co…llection #COYBIG https://t.co/b6G4h5uWyH pic.twitter.com/mm1IoIH7Gb — IrelandSoccerShirts (@irelandsocshirt) May 13, 2024

7.

Dudes only put thousands of hours into Crusader Kings II because there is nothing hotter to the typical woman than mastery over grand strategy games from Paradox Development Studios https://t.co/0uypGI12Pg — Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) May 12, 2024

8.

"Hey, babe, how about a bottle of pinot and the 1970 General Election results programme?" https://t.co/DjUYkbCJNi pic.twitter.com/8gN80H4TiR — Toddington (@HXValley) May 12, 2024

9.

"What, babe? You want to see the Bullseye folder on my phone?" https://t.co/DjUYkbCJNi pic.twitter.com/X6lLtGjQJ1 — Toddington (@HXValley) May 12, 2024

10.

I know that one look at my 30-year collection of hotel room key cards has never failed to seal the deal as it were. https://t.co/rEn2srVjAc pic.twitter.com/ilxrMAZJ7b — Paul Howard (@AkaPaulHoward) May 13, 2024

11.

Yes….of course the women I've ever gone out with have only been after my ..*checks notes* … Comparative European etymology, waistcoat & hat collection, weird batman obsession, my books on politics, trade & theology, my b&w movies…… & My slow running… You absolute Walt https://t.co/N3zCKs7k1x pic.twitter.com/Up2VMZ6PHR — Aodhán Michael Connolly (@MichaelAodhan) May 12, 2024

12.