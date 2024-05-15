Laurence Fox has been posing firing guns in America and of all the funny comebacks, this one hit hardest
To the world of Laurence Fox now – no, stick with us – there the one-time actor turned wannabe politician has been busy firing guns in America.
We know this because he’s been sharing it all over Twitter, obviously.
I have been keeping a close eye out for the infidels. I spotted one hiding in the bushes and sent him packing. I missed with the first shot because @LarryTaunton didn’t make them sights no good. But I adjusted, like a hero. pic.twitter.com/vlm4Fr7WkL
— Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) May 15, 2024
And there was a lot more where that came from, alas.
I think the Bond job is pretty much in the bag at this juncture. pic.twitter.com/H3OJUxsZUD
— Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) May 15, 2024
His various posts and videos prompted lots of entirely on-point responses, as you might imagine.
Is this meant to be you trying to break into the american market of grift?
— Nyx Tryxi (@Nyxi_Tryxi) May 15, 2024
What a prìck https://t.co/UMpDHCYpqL
— Empress Elke of Germania (@Elke120269) May 14, 2024
Are ear defenders woke? Someone tell him ear defenders are woke.
— Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) May 15, 2024
— Jamie (@GingerPower_) May 15, 2024
The downward spiral just keeps spiraling, huh big guy?
— stephensben at bluesky (@stephens_ben) May 15, 2024
nobody has looked less cool when shooting a gun in the entire history of guns https://t.co/QMglfg9Vbl
— mike (@__mike91) May 14, 2024
Maybe you could introduce him to food and the gym
— Izzy (@rules_of_izzy) May 14, 2024
How’d you say “ I a ginormous bellend “ without actually saying it out loud . https://t.co/AlrLHbFn7P
— DR Badtouch . (@JasonCoulson6) May 14, 2024
‘Weapon fires gun’ pic.twitter.com/BnguAfH5O3
— Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) May 15, 2024
But this was surely the best, from @LoxyFlo.
Skint Eastwood. pic.twitter.com/pzY9xqJbfL
— Florence (@LoxyFlo) May 15, 2024
And this made it even better.
High Plains Grifter.
— Kevin Long (@KevintheLong) May 15, 2024
And this.
“I know what you’re thinking … did he lose 6 libel cases or only 5 …” https://t.co/RLRopEZBHr
— Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) May 15, 2024
And also this!
He’s not skint. He’s lucratively using what he learned as an actor to play a character.
“All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players. They have their exits and their entrances; And one man in his time plays many parts.”
— MollyMoub (@QueenMoub) May 15, 2024
Is that quote from Midsomer Murders?
— Florence (@LoxyFlo) May 15, 2024
Boom.
