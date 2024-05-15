Laurence Fox has been posing firing guns in America and of all the funny comebacks, this one hit hardest

Weird World Laurence fox

To the world of Laurence Fox now – no, stick with us – there the one-time actor turned wannabe politician has been busy firing guns in America.

We know this because he’s been sharing it all over Twitter, obviously.

I have been keeping a close eye out for the infidels. I spotted one hiding in the bushes and sent him packing. I missed with the first shot because ⁦@LarryTaunton⁩ didn’t make them sights no good. But I adjusted, like a hero. pic.twitter.com/vlm4Fr7WkL — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) May 15, 2024

And there was a lot more where that came from, alas.

I think the Bond job is pretty much in the bag at this juncture. pic.twitter.com/H3OJUxsZUD — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) May 15, 2024

His various posts and videos prompted lots of entirely on-point responses, as you might imagine.

Is this meant to be you trying to break into the american market of grift? — Nyx Tryxi (@Nyxi_Tryxi) May 15, 2024

What a prìck https://t.co/UMpDHCYpqL — Empress Elke of Germania (@Elke120269) May 14, 2024

Are ear defenders woke? Someone tell him ear defenders are woke. — Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) May 15, 2024

The downward spiral just keeps spiraling, huh big guy? — stephensben at bluesky (@stephens_ben) May 15, 2024

nobody has looked less cool when shooting a gun in the entire history of guns https://t.co/QMglfg9Vbl — mike (@__mike91) May 14, 2024

Maybe you could introduce him to food and the gym — Izzy (@rules_of_izzy) May 14, 2024

How’d you say “ I a ginormous bellend “ without actually saying it out loud . https://t.co/AlrLHbFn7P — DR Badtouch . (@JasonCoulson6) May 14, 2024

But this was surely the best, from @LoxyFlo.

And this made it even better.

High Plains Grifter. — Kevin Long (@KevintheLong) May 15, 2024

And this.

“I know what you’re thinking … did he lose 6 libel cases or only 5 …” https://t.co/RLRopEZBHr — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) May 15, 2024

And also this!

He’s not skint. He’s lucratively using what he learned as an actor to play a character. “All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players. They have their exits and their entrances; And one man in his time plays many parts.” — MollyMoub (@QueenMoub) May 15, 2024

Is that quote from Midsomer Murders? — Florence (@LoxyFlo) May 15, 2024

Boom.

