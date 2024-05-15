Weird World Laurence fox

Laurence Fox has been posing firing guns in America and of all the funny comebacks, this one hit hardest

John Plunkett. Updated May 15th, 2024

To the world of Laurence Fox now – no, stick with us – there the one-time actor turned wannabe politician has been busy firing guns in America.

We know this because he’s been sharing it all over Twitter, obviously.

And there was a lot more where that came from, alas.

His various posts and videos prompted lots of entirely on-point responses, as you might imagine.

But this was surely the best, from @LoxyFlo.

And this made it even better.

And this.

And also this!

Boom.

Source @LoxyFlo