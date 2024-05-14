People have been sharing the outrageous workplace treatment that tipped them over the edge – 18 proper jaw-droppers

Life work

Every so often you will find yourself in a job where you’ve put up with a fair amount of nonsense over the weeks/months/years but then something happens that makes you realise – I’m not going to take this anymore.

We mention this after @RevampedCP had a question for people over on Twitter.

What experience in the workplace radicalized you? pic.twitter.com/tVv1IOzD3g — Revamped | Career & Workplace Development (@RevampedCP) May 9, 2024

And there was no end of people happy to share the moments in a job which radicalised them. And these 18 are absolute and outrageous eye-openers.

1.

HR sent out an email asking everyone at the company to give $100 to buy the CEO a birthday present https://t.co/lKtH47eDKr — Handsome Bigfoot Lawyer (@lighterfandango) May 10, 2024

2.

Intern year I worked a lot and had no time to make plans to see my own doctor. One day I went to work and felt horrible, my resident and attending seemed frustrated with me, as if I was milking it. I went home and woke up 10 days later in my own ICU. It was a long recovery. https://t.co/jzKFuNgSKW — D. King, MD (@doctorORbust) May 12, 2024

3.

Very first job, in a room full of senior dudes, I was told to “make the elves sexier” and when I did that as elegantly as possible w max respect to established lore & worldbuilding I was told “no, like a stripper” and “I can send you reference lol” and I’ve never forgotten https://t.co/IeoLGGMkN0 — Nicholas Kole (@FromHappyRock) May 10, 2024

4.

i quit this state job the day after i got this email. https://t.co/Ue6aznjuyy pic.twitter.com/XOytPU06HX — end racism, phd (@paul_t_miller) May 10, 2024

5.

I worked @ a coupon company and the CEO moved his desk right behind me and would count the number of times he saw me on Facebook and send the tally to my boss. My boss explained that I designed the coupon code ads and had to confirm they worked on FB but he didn’t stop. https://t.co/90OmKnL2hc — Kaitlyn Jeffers (@jeffernaut) May 10, 2024

6.

I made websites for a health insurance company Boss and I were in sync, got great reviews but Director above them said I didn’t have “team spirit” and didn’t “feel like family” and docked my raises Office culture is DEMENTED https://t.co/ht3SADQGxV — Coney (@CONEY) May 11, 2024

7.

I kept complaining about how over worked I was. When I finally left, they hired _seven_ people to do my work. https://t.co/t6tw6S0RLF — Mick Douglas (@bettersafetynet) May 10, 2024

8.

I wrote a profile of a teenager who survived Hurricane Katrina for a major glossy magazine. She was murdered 6 months later and the editor wouldn’t let me write about that because she said the readers would find it “confusing” that a triumph-over-tragedy story…wasn’t. https://t.co/GvikEpF6we — Julia Dahl (@juliadahl) May 11, 2024

9.