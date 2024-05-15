Lucy Worsley had the very best response for this weird eyebrow troll

Celebrity Lucy worsley

Not the first time we’ve loved Lucy Worsley on Twitter and it won’t be the last, we’re sure. But this one was particularly good.

It was a weird eyebrow troll who got in touch with the historian, author, presenter, curator and lots of other stuff besides, and she did the best thing possible. She put it out there on Twitter.

‘Your eyebrows detract from your presentation’ – I love the zanier messages that land in my inbox. pic.twitter.com/v9gGR8Xncc — Lucy Worsley (@Lucy_Worsley) May 14, 2024

Well, zany is one word for it. These people had some other choice selections …

I guarantee you that Mary here tells everyone that she ‘speaks as she finds’ and ‘prides herself on her honesty’ and will not accept that this just means she’s a rude cow https://t.co/knhinXUrOw — Red Sky At Night (@redskyatnight) May 14, 2024

How timely! I’ve just been penning the same thoughts to David Attenborough regarding his eyebrows. How I’m meant to concentrate on what he’s saying when his eyebrows are so unruly … — Mary (@Mammysin) May 14, 2024

Do not come for Lucy Worsley or her eyebrows x https://t.co/JuU6O2kOEj pic.twitter.com/LtqGzMNCjf — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) May 15, 2024

I get stuff like this all the time. The things some people believe it is reasonable or appropriate to send total stranger is utterly bonkers. — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) May 15, 2024

