‘What’s the most bizarre rule you’ve had to follow in someone else’s house?’ – 19 head-scratchers

What’s the most bizarre rule you’ve had to follow in someone else’s house?

CheapComb

Kids not allowed to bring any books with anthropomorphic characters into the house. We could play with Legos for hours, but were banned from bringing a Richard Scarry big adventure book, or any material with talking animals, or animals wearing clothes. The mom didn’t want ‘her children growing up thinking that cats and dogs wore sweaters’. I hated that house.

BugWrench

When I was a kid in Sweden in the 80s …family dinners were for family only and I had to wait in my friend’s room until he had finished eating. I was starving.

MrOaiki

At my best friend’s growing up (middle- H.S), if we wanted to go do something together like go to the lighthouse or visit the old sugar mill ruins , we had to write a research paper first. We would give our papers to my friends mom and then she would decide if we could go or not.

moonrulesmnbr1

Had a friend who kept plastic Ziploc bags on his SNES controllers. While playing.

sdss9462

LionCM

“No pringles, they catch fire too easily”.

RoseWould

Women were not allowed to wear pants or shorts at my uncle’s house. Anytime my family visited, both mom and I had to wear a skirt or dress past the knees. Also no open-toe shoes, no make-up.

wrappedinplastic315

Was in someone’s house doing some work. I was not allowed to drink soda directly out of my can. The lady provided a glass to pour it into.

Electronic_job1998

