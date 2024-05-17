A spoof magazine got people invested in sausage gossip, and The Sooty Show had a hand in it

Entertainment funny tv

Anyone who has ever seen a magazine rack in the UK and Ireland will notice something very famiiar about these funny mocked-up magazine covers.

Check them out.

It's all kicking off in Have a Sausage magazine! Which story are you reading first?! pic.twitter.com/vfCZStV2D8 — The Sooty Show (@Sootyandco) May 16, 2024

Let’s take a closer look.

Nailed it. The layout, the style of heading, the gossipy focus. We suspect The Sooty Show has never had so much interest from anyone over the age of eight, but it’s certainly well deserved.

1.

whoever the social media manager is: please know that you are doing god's work and thank you so much for your service — Sophie Hall Yeah x10 (@SophLouiseHall) May 16, 2024

2.

I let my subscription lapse, this reminds me I really must renew it. https://t.co/7zmoVlDBue — Jamie Smart (@jamiesmart) May 16, 2024

3.

This will single handedly ignite the grand return of print journalism https://t.co/WX2NhODIqd — Sophie Hall Yeah x10 (@SophLouiseHall) May 16, 2024

4.

5.

I can’t see this without hearing Robbie Coltrane shout “Sausage? … SAUSAGE!” In my head https://t.co/X9gNhWaHQI — Katie Conaglen (@KatrinaConaglen) May 16, 2024

6.

This is peak comedy imo https://t.co/WZ0ITPNhv9 — Heather✨ (@iamheatherh) May 16, 2024

7.

“Soo chef bans sausage” is *chef’s kiss* https://t.co/sg0xr7RSj5 — Hannah Cooper (@MrsSimonTemplar) May 16, 2024

8.

I’ve just been writing about the kind of body horror these sorts of magazines inspired in me as a child / pre-teen — and tbh I think the world would have been a much better place if I’d read Sweep’s versions instead. https://t.co/H9K1dSnTXv — Katie Hale – novelist & poet (@halekatie) May 16, 2024

9.

Someone publish this for real please #HaveASausage https://t.co/akyOby57sX — GR Dix Author (@GRDixAuthor) May 16, 2024

10.

I would actually read this saga. It looks very engaging, at least. https://t.co/yszgcqoREr — Jess (@rowlands7_jess) May 16, 2024

11.

this is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen. 10/10, no notes https://t.co/610o6UgjIl — pixie (@pixiesthoughts) May 16, 2024

Never again will Sweep accidentally eat chorizo.

Here for you, Sweep — Specsavers (@Specsavers) May 16, 2024

